Man flees barefoot, refusing to pay S$5K charges for damaging BMW rental car in SG

Summary

A rental BMW car was returned with a broken side mirror, scratches, dents and damaged rims after an accident.

MV Auto company sought S$5,000 from the vehicle renter, comprising S$2,500 in excess and S$2,500 in damage costs.

The renter later left the car dealer’s premises, ran barefoot and disappeared into bushes near Tai Seng Exchange.

SINGAPORE: A dispute, captured on video, over a damaged rental BMW ended in a barefoot chase through an industrial area in Singapore.

The man had returned the BMW after an accident, which had damaged its left side. MV Auto company then sought S$5,000 from him.

The man said he had no money. He later left the car dealer, saying he was going out for lunch; a lunch break that turned into an escape attempt, Lianhe Zaobao reported (Aug 10).

The BMW was returned with several damaged parts

The incident involved MV Auto Sales at Premier @ Kaki Bukit. Lianhe Zaobao reported that Sales manager Darren Ang, 39, said the incident happened on July 20.

The BMW had a broken left-side mirror when it was returned. The vehicle’s left side also had visible scratches and dents. The wheel rim had been scratched as well.

MV Auto sought S$2,500 for the insurance excess. Another S$2,500 was charged for vehicle damage and the period when the car couldn’t be used.

The company offered an instalment plan of S$450 a month for 12 months. Mr Ang said the company was also open to discussing the payment terms.

A lunch break became a 45-minute afternoon chase

The man who ran off reportedly said he couldn’t afford the S$5,000 damage claim. He also left the premises several times to smoke before saying he wanted to have lunch.

Mr Ang became suspicious and followed the man. He followed the man for about 45 minutes, calling on him to make the payment. The man continued walking without responding.

The chase continued for about 2km towards Tai Seng Exchange. Then came the strangest part. The man took off his slippers and started running barefoot.

The man eventually disappeared into the bushes behind an industrial building.

Mr Ang later returned to the workshop and showed the damaged BMW in the video. He also alleged that the man had installed unauthorised window tinting and removed the car’s dashboard camera.

The police confirmed that a case report had been lodged.

Online reaction was mixed over the S$5,000 bill

The incident also drew attention from netizens after Mr Ang posted footage on TikTok. Reactions were mixed, with some viewers saying S$5,000 sounded expensive.

Others felt the amount was within the range expected for rental-car damage. Some also praised the company for offering an instalment plan rather than demanding immediate payment.

Some commenters praised Mr Ang’s attempt to settle the matter through instalment payments. One suggestion was for rental firms to expose information about customers with unpaid damage claims.

Social media reaction also showed why the incident caught so much attention. The charged amount itself was one thing. The decision to run barefoot into bushes made it much harder to ignore.

Still, the facts of the payment dispute should be kept separate from the entertaining chase.

A damaged rental car can lead to a serious bill, especially when insurance excess, repairs and downtime are involved. Running away doesn’t make those costs disappear.

If you can’t afford the bill, talk to the car rental company about it. Negotiate, ask for more time and agree on a payment plan.

Running barefoot may get you away from the car dealer for a few minutes. But it doesn’t solve the legal problem waiting behind you.