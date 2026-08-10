Sylvia Lim: We affirm each other as loyal citizens, whatever our political affiliations may be

SINGAPORE: In celebration of this year’s National Day, the Workers’ Party chair Sylvia Lim put up some posts on Instagram.

The first one was a short video clip of Ms Lim giving out flags to Singaporeans both young and old, and many of the recipients were seen greeting her warmly and happily waving the flags.

“As we approach our 61st National Day, we affirm each other as loyal citizens, whatever our political affiliations may be. Majulah Singapura! #AljuniedGRC,” she wrote in the caption to her post.

In her next post, she put up a photo of the nine WP MPs from Aljunied, Hougang, and Sengkang, plus the party’s two NCMPs, all dressed in different shades of red, and Ms Lim wrote, “We’re ready for the parade!”

Her final post was a photo of herself with WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh, whom she wrote she was seated beside during the parade.

Ms Lim’s post about Singaporeans affirming each other is of a piece with Mr Singh’s National Day message, which was posted on the WP’s Facebook page on Saturday (Aug 8).

In it, he reminded Singaporeans of their roots based on the Sejarah Melayu, specifically of Sang Nila Utama throwing his crown into the sea when the waves were violent.

“In that moment, he understood that leadership was not about preserving symbols of power, but protecting the people entrusted to his care. Whether history or legend, the story has endured because it reminds us that Singapore’s journey began with sacrifice for the common good. We are strongest when we place our shared future above individual claims, and our people above all else,” Mr Singh wrote.

Like other leaders, he expressed mindfulness of the world’s troubled state, and the challenges many Singaporeans face in making ends meet. All the more reason that safety nets are important, he added, as they provide families “the confidence to weather difficult times with dignity.”

“We must be judged not by how well we reward those already secure, but by how steadfastly we ensure that no one is left behind when the waters turn rough,” added Mr Singh, who went on to point out how the contribution of every worker is vital, and each, therefore, is deserving of salaries that reflect the value of their work.

The WP chief also wrote that it would honour Singapore’s pioneer generations to care for those in society who need it the most, such as caregivers, the elderly poor, and those with disabilities.

“Every Singaporean should know that they are valued and that no one must navigate life’s journey alone. Ultimately, our character is revealed not only through policies, but through everyday acts of kindness.… Singapore is strongest when all who call it home, whatever their background, recognise our common responsibility to one another,” he added.

Mr Singh also wrote that Singapore is not weakened by diverse voices and different political perspectives when expression is made with respect and common purpose, pledging that this is what the WP will continue to do as a constructive opposition party, “offering ideas, asking difficult questions, and advancing policies that improve the lives of all Singaporeans.” /TISG

Read also: Commenter calls Sylvia Lim ‘a courageous woman who puts Singaporeans first’