Letter to the Editor | Criticising SIA flight attendants’ looks is unnecessary and not sensible

Dear Editor,

I refer to The Independent Singapore’s featured news, “Beauty is subjective” – Singaporeans tell off netizen who complained about SIA flight attendants’ looks (June 3).

First and foremost, we must ask the most critical requirements or criteria for being a stewardess, a waitress, or a servicewoman.

I believe the human resource department head of Singapore Airlines (SIA) will seriously look for and assess the qualities of individual candidates (who apply for the position of stewardess) for presentable appearance/look, politeness, friendliness, approachability, calmness and high passion for serving flight passengers.

Undeniably, each inflight steward and stewardess has to fulfil and carry out the following functions and tasks while on board the flight.

For instance, each passenger’s luggage and bags should be stored appropriately within the flight’s storage compartments before departure.

Besides, the stewardesses and stewards have to ensure that the passengers’ safety aspects and emergency measures are strictly adhered to during the entire flight journey.

For example, each passenger must fasten the seat belt while the flight takes off during the journey and landing. Moreover, the flight’s crews (stewards and stewardesses) must also serve meals and beverages for the inflight passengers.

Although all the abovementioned tasks are routine, repetitive, and tedious, the flight’s crews must be passionate about executing them. Hence, potential passengers must respect our SIA crew members’ sacred jobs and vital/valuable tasks.

Anyway, commenting or criticising the SIA flight attendants’ looks is unnecessary and not sensible.

Teo Kueh Liang

Featured image: Depositphotos

