PM Lawrence Wong reveals he has supported Tottenham Hotspur since childhood

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans recently learned something new about Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who met a kindred spirit at a hawker centre. As it turns out, they’re both big fans of the Tottenham Hotspurs.

An Instagram post on PM Wong’s account from June 15 (Monday) shows the Prime Minister discussing the current World Cup championships with the man, though the PM said that the matches are too early in the morning for him to watch properly.

The man then asked which English Premier League club PM Wong favours.

“The team I support from very young is the Tottenham Hotspurs,” he answered.

The man, in obvious delight, said, “Same ah, Sir!”

They then started talking about the club’s OG players, such as Glen Hoddle, Ossie Ardiles, and Garth Crooks, who became legends in the late 1970s and into the 80s.

However, PM Wong noted that the team almost got relegated, adding that they’ve become a hard team to support.

“They try, try, try but (with) very little success,” he said.

On his part, the man said that his friends have tried to get him to give up on the Spurs, but he has chosen to be patient and is hopeful for the 2026-2027 season.

“I think they will do well,” he said.

This made the Prime Minister laugh and say, “You’re very optimistic,” while clapping him on the shoulder.

The man replied that he’s been a Spurs fan since he was 7 years old.

“We still cheer for the same football clubs we supported as kids. Any Spurs fans out there?” wrote PM Wong in the caption.

Commenters on his post did not disappoint, as Spurs fans came out in droves to express their support.

“Immaculate Choice,” wrote football content creator Harri Kanot.

Others, including local blogger Hailey Teo, simply commented “COYS,” which stands for “Come on, you Spurs,” the team’s primary rallying cry.

“Fully COYS, sir!!! Always knew you had good taste! COYS!!!” an IG user wrote.

Another even tagged the accounts of Mr Hoddle and Mr Ardiles.

Even some non-Singaporeans joined in the fun. “I’m an Indonesian and Spurs fan. I have been following u for a long time. I have to say I’m totally surprised that at some point, we have a similarity,” wrote one.

Others, presumably Arsenal fans, commented with the first line of the chant, “What do you think of Tottenham?”

Though the Spurs have had a rough year (10 wins, 11 draws, and 17 losses), and, as PM Wong pointed out, narrowly escaped relegation, the team remains extremely popular, and a new manager has been brought in to help rebuild the team. Nine of its players are part of this year’s World Cup squads, including Son Heung-min, the captain of the South Korean team. /TISG

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