Jin celebrated his return with fans by going live on Weverse, although the event faced technical difficulties. The massive influx of fans trying to join the livestream caused the app to crash, leaving many unable to participate.

Despite these issues, Jin remained committed to his promise of connecting with his fans immediately after his discharge. The overwhelming response from ARMYs caused the app to crash multiple times. Jin made two initial attempts to go live, both ending abruptly due to the high traffic. Fans expressed their frustration humorously, noting that the app was still unprepared for such a surge despite years of service.

First live broadcast since return

Nevertheless, ARMYs took pride in the immense turnout for Jin’s first live broadcast since his return. The technical problems underscored the excitement surrounding his comeback and the eagerness of fans to welcome him back.

During his 19-minute livestream, Jin discussed several topics, including his work on a new composition and the challenges of resuming singing after his long hiatus. He also revealed plans for a meet-and-greet event on June 13 at Jamsil Stadium, where he intended to personally meet 3,000 fans to thank them for their support. Due to safety concerns, this number was later reduced to 1,000 fans. These lucky fans were selected through a random raffle on Weverse, offering them a chance to meet Jin and either hug or shake hands with him.

Overwhelming response

Jin’s return has been eagerly anticipated, and the overwhelming response to his livestream highlights the strong bond between him and his fans, despite the technical difficulties encountered during his first live session.

Jin is a vocalist in BTS, known for his powerful high notes and emotional singing. Three solo tunes he co-wrote and released with BTS include “Awake” (2016), “Epiphany” (2018), and “Moon” (2020), all of which were highly welcomed by fans and charted on the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea.