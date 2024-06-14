SINGAPORE: Instead of being heartbroken, a man admitted online that he felt relieved after ending things with his longtime girlfriend.

“After the relationship, I felt significantly happier, and I can be myself better,” the man wrote on the NUSWhispers Facebook page.

“In my opinion, definitely there were good times throughout the course of the relationship, however overall I felt that I was in a relationship with a childish and money-minded psychopathic narcissist who only cared about herself and money.”

The man explained that at the beginning of their relationship, his girlfriend was very understanding and willing to eat at affordable places since he was quite broke at the time, with no savings and just earning enough to get by from part-time jobs.

However, months later, after he secured a better-paying part-time job and bought her a luxurious $1,700 bag for her 21st birthday, he noticed that his girlfriend had become spoiled.

On her 22nd birthday, the man said that he bought her a brand new iPhone worth $1,400, a staycation worth $300 and a meal worth $150. However, his girlfriend insisted it was not enough and wanted a hairdryer worth $600, which he eventually got for her as well.

After this, the man shared several more instances where his girlfriend hurt him, such as when she refused to accompany him on his last train ride before serving in NS, when he bought her a branded chair with backrest support but wasn’t allowed to use it unless he was doing her schoolwork, and when she gave him her cold leftovers as a gift on Valentine’s Day.

Moreover, during his national service, when finances were already tight due to his low allowance, his girlfriend made an unreasonable request for money to fund her trip to Thailand. She even went so far as to ask for the Thai Baht worth $300 he had received from his father.

Initially, he refused to give her the money; however, as his girlfriend became angry and threw a temper at him, he ended up giving in to her demands.

He also started his own business and hoped for her support, but she laughed at his plans and said he couldn’t succeed. She said to him, “You can’t make it, lah.”

There was also one time when he asked to borrow 50 ringgit from her for a day trip to Malaysia, expecting goodwill in return for all he had provided.

To his dismay, she reluctantly gave him Thai Baht from her drawer, originally his father’s money, and threw it at his face, while saying, “You want the money so much right? Then take all la!”

He said: “My heart was already broken at this point, but despite her actions, I even tried to talk to her and told her that couples should help one another.”

“Being stubborn, she did not listen, and I told myself that enough is enough and I should start to not hang onto the relationship as I did not see any future ahead anymore.”

A month later, during a heart-to-heart talk about their future, she told him she would leave if he didn’t have a stable career or business by the time he graduated.

“That moment, I knew that there was no point in continuing the relationship, and eventually we ended off things from that point onwards.”

“You did the right thing. Cut your losses of all nature and move forward.”

In the comments section, several netizens congratulated the man for finally escaping from his toxic relationship and hoped that he learned something valuable from it.

They also wished him luck in finding a mature, understanding partner who reciprocated his love.

One netizen said, “You did the right thing. Cut your losses of all nature and move forward.”

Another added, “Good for you. No longer a slave and better to focus on your studies, family, and business aspirations.”

Others, meanwhile, reflected on the man’s post, stating that time truly reveals a person’s character, noting that the man’s girlfriend revealed hers in their second year together.

One netizen also advised him to have a healthy bank balance before dating girls, as most of them are “now high maintenance.”

Another netizen jokingly suggested that he pitch his story to MediaCorp, adding, “Channel 8 soon my friend.”

Featured image by Depositphotos