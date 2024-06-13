“Their kids are going to be fast” -Congratulations pour in as Shanti Pereira announces engagement with Tan Zong Yang

SINGAPORE: It’s official—Singapore’s Sprint Queen Shanti Pereira is now engaged to her beau Tan Zong Yang.

On Wednesday (Jun 12), Pereira surprised her fans by announcing her engagement with Tan Zong Yang, a former national sprinter turned lawyer, on Instagram, writing: “9/6/2024, in Stockholm. Cheers to your 30th, three years together, and the rest of our lives!!!!”

Alongside her message, Pereira shared three captivating photos of herself and Tan at the picturesque Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, which were beautifully captured by Singaporean Blogger Hailey Teo.

Timothy Yee, a fellow national athlete and a close friend of the couple, also took to his own Instagram to share in the couple’s joy.

Yee’s post included a heartwarming video that captured the very moment of Tan’s heartfelt proposal to Pereira.

In the footage, Pereira was visibly surprised after she saw Tan holding an engagement ring and getting ready to kneel.

Her excitement was palpable, as she jumped up and down just moments before Tan asked the big question.

After she accepted, Tan slid the dazzling ring onto her finger, and they shared a warm embrace. To top it off, Tan also presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

Congratulations pour in for the power couple on Instagram and Reddit

From heartfelt comments to witty messages, people from all walks of life are joining in to extend their warm wishes to Shanti Pereira and Tan Zong Yang.

Under Pereira’s Instagram post, user rolandwintringer left a heartfelt comment, saying, “Congratulations! Sweetheart, keep speeding and winning.”

Another user, nelsontks, humorously wrote, “Grats. Now you can stop chasing each other.”

User Limcheebon also chimed in with a playful comment, “Kudos to Tan Zong Yang! Chasing after her must be damn tiring.”

Numerous entertainment personalities and athletes, including fitness instructor Tyen Rasif, long-distance runner Soh Rui Yong, radio DJ Jean Danker, actress Chantalle Ng, badminton players Terry Hee and Yeo Jia Min, actors Glenn Yong and Ben Yeo, and singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng, also joined in expressing their heartfelt congratulations to the couple.

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, one user commented on the couple’s future, jokingly writing, “Their kids are going to be fast.”

Another stated, “When their son goes to NS, he can claim that his mother runs faster than everyone.”

One user also quipped, “Their kid will have the name: Sonic Tan.”

As reported by The Straits Times, Pereira is currently in Europe, preparing herself for the highly anticipated Paris Olympics scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

