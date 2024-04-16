SINGAPORE: There has been an outpouring of wishes for a speedy recovery for Singapore’s Sprint Queen Shanti Pereira after Singapore Athletics (SA) confirmed late on Monday evening (April 15) that she will be missing two upcoming competitions due to a leg injury.

Shanti has been in Florida preparing for this year’s competition season, the highlight of which will be the Paris Olympics this summer. However, in light of her recent injury, SA said these preparations must be reorganised.

While SA did not elaborate on the nature of her injury, it said the athlete had been ruled out of action for the upcoming 84th Singapore Open Track & Field Championships and the Diamond League competition in Xiamen and Shanghai.

“Her coach, Luis (Cunha), and her will be working with SA and the Singapore Sport Institute (SSI) to ensure that she receives all the support required to aid in her recovery.

SA will also work closely with Luis to re-organise her training preparations towards Paris 2024 in the coming weeks,” SA added.

It also quoted Mr Cunha as saying that the inquiry is a “common” one. He added that as a precaution, “we will adapt Shanti’s competition plans so that she can focus on her recovery.

She will not be competing at her planned competitions for the next few weeks, including the diamond league meetings. In the meantime, she will train and undergo rehabilitation in Singapore.”

Last month, Ms Pereira smashed a National Record, clocking a 400-meter run in 53.67 seconds at the 2024 Florida Relays.

For those keeping score, Shanti is now the record-holder in Singapore for all four sprint categories—the 60m, 100m, 200m, and 400m events—as well as for the 200m for both the SEA Games and Asian Athletics Championships, plus the 4x100m and 4x400m, both mixed and non-mixed events.

“Let us rally as One Team Singapore and send them our speedy recovery wishes for the season ahead! #GoShantiGo added SA.

Netizens have been doing just that, expressing well wishes over social media for Shanti’s quick and full recovery.

Even fellow top runner Soh Rui Yong, the first Singaporean male marathoner to win back-to-back SEA Games titles, is among those who have commented with well-wishes.

Shanti, 27, qualified for the Paris Olympics in August last year when she competed at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary. This year’s Olympics will open on July 26, with athletics scheduled from Aug 2 to 11. /TISG

Read also: Shanti Pereira sets new Women’s 400m National Record