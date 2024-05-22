NEXZ, the newest boy group launched by JYP Entertainment after six years since Stray Kids, has created a buzz with their debut single, “Ride the Vibe,” released on May 20, KST.

The song’s music video rapidly gained traction, surpassing 5 million views on YouTube by 7 am on May 22, KST, reflecting significant domestic and international interest.

“Ride the Vibe” highlights NEXZ’s unique ‘easy-experimental’ genre, combining hip-hop rhythms with electronica to produce a dynamic and innovative sound.

The song’s compelling lyrics invite listeners to experience a journey filled with excitement, anxiety, and the thrill of new adventures.

Spirited youth and innocence

The music video effectively captures the spirited youth and innocence of the group, showcasing the group’s energetic performances against a bustling cityscape.

Fans have lauded the video’s refreshing energy and groove, which perfectly complement the members’ talents.

Upon its release, “Ride the Vibe” quickly climbed to the top of Hanteo Chart’s daily album chart and Japan’s Recochoku daily album ranking.

The title track also achieved international success, placing 16th on the Oricon Daily Digital Single Ranking and 8th on Japan’s iTunes Top Song Chart.

Formed through survival show

NEXZ is a seven-member global boy group under JYP Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment. It was formed through the survival show “Nizi Project Season 2.”

They debuted in May 2024 with their single album “Ride the Vibe” and had some pre-debut activities in December 2023 with the release of the digital single “Miracle.”

The group’s name, NEXZ, stands for “Next Z(G)eneration,” signifying their ambition to be pioneers in the new era of music and entertainment.

The members include Tomoya, Yu, Haru, So Geon, Seita, Hyui, and Yuki, with Yuki being the youngest at 16. Although they are being compared to their sister group, NiziU, NEXZ focuses on the Korean market despite being a Japanese group.