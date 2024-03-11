Celebrity

Stray Kids score new achievements with their YouTube views and global chart positions

March 11, 2024

Once again, Stray Kids has solidified its position as the forefront representative of the fourth-generation male idols, achieving an unparalleled milestone.

They have now amassed 14 times 100 million viewed music videos on YouTube, setting a new record among their peers in the fourth-generation male idol category.

Photo: Instagram/Stray Kids

The latest addition to this impressive list is the music video for “Spider Web,” part of their 2022 mini album “ODDINARY,” which also features the immensely popular track “MANIAC” with over 230 million views.

Notably, “ODDINARY” played a pivotal role in securing Stray Kids’ first appearance on Billboard’s main chart, the Billboard 200.

Anthem defining Stray Kids’ group identity

Among the 14 videos reaching the 100 million views mark, the pinnacle is “God’s Menu,” released in 2020. It boasts an astonishing 450 million views and solidifies itself as the anthem that defined Stray Kids’ group identity.

In the realm of 4th generation male idols, Stray Kids essentially dominates through a ‘solo run’ system, prompting speculation about their potential to surpass the records of TWICE, another JYP Entertainment group.

See also  J.Y. Park and other JYP Entertainment artists contribute generously for local and global causes

TWICE, a global powerhouse celebrating its 10th debut anniversary this year currently holds the record with ’24’ music videos surpassing 100 million views on YouTube.

Top 10 of annual Billboard list

As K-pop’s vanguard ‘record makers’, Stray Kids continues to showcase their ‘overwhelming top-tier’ status this year.

They recently secured the third position on the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) Global Artist Chart, with two albums concurrently charting second and ninth on the Global Album Chart.

Additionally, all members found a place in the top 10 of the annual Billboard ‘Top 100 K-pop Artists’ list.

Following a brief hiatus at the beginning of the year, Stray Kids is gearing up for a comeback with an extensive fan meeting in Seoul, South Korea, scheduled at the end of this month.

The event, hosted at the KSPO DOME for three days from the 29th to the 31st, witnessed an immediate sell-out of tickets, underscoring Stray Kids’ monumental popularity.

