SINGAPORE: The Singapore leg of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has come and gone, complete with the usual marriage proposals, a night out in the town with her boyfriend and band, issues with other Southeast Asian countries, and a heartfelt goodbye from the pop superstar on Instagram.

On Monday morning, Swift posted a thank-you post to everyone who attended her concerts at the National Stadium.

“We got to play 6 shows in Singapore for the most wonderful crowds – just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who traveled and put so much effort into being at our shows. What an unforgettable way to end this leg of the tour!!” she wrote.

The Eras Tour’s next stop is Europe, kicking off in Paris on May 9 for four nights and continuing through the summer months to end in London on Aug 20.

In between, Swift is hitting Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.

After that, she will travel to Canada, with concert dates just announced in Toronto and Vancouver in November and December.

“See you in May when we get back to the Eras Tour!! In the meantime, I’ve got an album to release… 🤍✍️,” Swift wrote in her March 11 Instagram post.

Swift announced that she was dropping a new album during the Grammys earlier this year, as she received the award for Best Pop Vocal for Midnights, released in 2022.

“This is my 13th Grammy – which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that. I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” she said on Feb 4 before dropping the bombshell that she’s releasing a new album called The Tortured Poets Department, scheduled for release on April 19.

Swift and her boyfriend, American football player Travis Kelce, who flew to Singapore to be with her and watch her perform, were seen enjoying a night out with her bandmates on Friday (March 8) after the show.

They were spotted at the upscale Japanese restaurant Koma, and a video which appears to have been taken by a fellow diner has been shared online.

📹| Taylor and Travis spotted at Korma restaurant with her band members + backup singers ☺️pic.twitter.com/LWzGik5baB — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) March 9, 2024

