It’s her love story: Travis Kelce flying to SG to be with girlfriend Taylor Swift

SINGAPORE: Pop superstar Taylor Swift is living her best life, with a record-breaking world tour, more awards than ever, and her very own love story with Travis Kelce.

Her relationship with the American football player began last year and captured the hearts of Swifties around the world, as the singer has been seen with Kelce’s family and her own posse of famous friends at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Most recently, on Feb 10, Swift flew to Los Angeles to support Kelce at the Super Bowl immediately after a concert in Japan.

Read related: How Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift fell in love

In the same way, the football player has been seen attending Swift’s The Eras Tour shows in different parts of the globe, having been spotted in shows in Buenos Aires and Sydney. And now, he’s headed to Singapore, where Swift is playing the last three of six shows from March 7 to 9.

It made the news when Kelce was not by Swift’s side when she arrived in Singapore last week. People wondered why he was absent at her shows from March 2 to 4, until it was reported that it was for a very good cause.

On Mar 3, Kelce, along with his brother and fellow football player Jason, attended a fundraiser in Philadelphia for Brendan McDermott. Mr McDermott, who had been an avid sports fan, passed away in 2023 of colorectal cancer.

Read also: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce summer engagement rumors persist

And now, Kelce is bound for Singapore to be with his girlfriend, his manager confirmed, as seen in the Mar 6 tweet below.

Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore-safe travels!! pic.twitter.com/criGDApGX6 — Eric Flannery (@CoachFlan) March 6, 2024

“Great catching up with @dreeanes at the Cavs game tonight. Former @SEHS_BASKETBALL player and now the Kelce’s manager, doing a great job!! Heading out to Taylor Swift concert tomorrow in Singapore — safe travels!!,” the tweet reads.

Kelce and Swift are taking advantage of the National Football League (NFL) offseason, with an insider telling usmagazine.com, “After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her. They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

After the Singapore leg of The Eras Tour, Swift is also going on a break from performing, before heading to Europe from May to August, with stops in Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, London, and Zurich, among others. The last concert dates are scheduled for November and will be held in Ontario, Canada.

Many fans have said they’re glad that Swift will be resting for a while, especially since she was coughing during the concert in Singapore on Monday night (Mar 4). /TISG

Read also: Swifties concerned over Taylor Swift’s coughing fit during The Eras Tour Singapore concert