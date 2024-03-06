Swifties concerned over Taylor Swift’s coughing fit during The Eras Tour Singapore concert

SINGAPORE: In Singapore news today, videos showing Taylor Swift seemingly unwell during her performance in Singapore on Monday night (March 4) got fans worldwide expressing concern.

A video of Swift coughing and clearing her throat several times in between verses of the song ‘Delicate’ was posted on TikTok on March 4 and has been viewed over two million times. “Hope she’s okay. she’s been coughing,” wrote @heyjoshd in the caption.

Ever the professional, feeling unwell did not appear to deter Swift, who powered through. Nevertheless, because she is arguably the biggest musician in the world at present when she coughs, people worry.

“Taylor Swift fans concerned after pop star appears sick during Singapore show: ‘Fighting for her life,’” reads the headline in an article on Page Six.

The headline in The Daily Mail Online, meanwhile, reads, “Swifites fear Taylor Swift’s entire Eras Tour could be cancelled after she appeared sick during Singapore show: ‘She needs a break,’”

And Yahoo! Entertainment posted one story titled, “Taylor Swift Fans Worried As Singer Appears Sick During Her Show In Singapore.”

Swift has been on tour for almost a year now, as The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17, 2023, in Arizona.

By August, she started her international shows, beginning in Mexico and then in Brazil that November, but continued to perform in the US in between.

After taking the month off in December and January, she resumed touring in Japan and Australia in February.

After her concert dates in Singapore, Swift heads to Europe from May to August, with stops in Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, London, and Zurich, among others. The last concert dates are scheduled for November and will be held in Ontario, Canada.

With this gruelling schedule, organizers have limited her meet-and-greets to avoid sickness. Even those in her bubble, such as dancers and managers, are asked to observe restrictions to protect the singer.

For example, Swift’s publicist, Ms Tree Paine, with whom the singer interacts daily, was seen in Melbourne in a face mask last month.

Commenters on @heyjoshd’s video wrote that perhaps changes in the weather and Swift’s touring schedule have taken their toll on the singer and added that it was good that she has a break between her concert dates in Singapore this week.

Swift has three shows left for the only Southeast Asian stop of The Eras Tour, where she will be playing at the National Stadium from March 7 to 9. /TISG

