Taylor Swift might be in for a joyous summer as rumors circulate within her inner circle about an impending engagement with NFL star Travis Kelce.

According to a source, there’s speculation that the “Cruel Summer” singer and Kelce plan to take their relationship to the next level, possibly getting engaged during their first anniversary in July.

The couple allegedly decided to delay the proposal during the winter holidays to avoid any perception of rushed decision-making.

Swift and Kelce made their first public appearance in September when she attended one of his Kansas City Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium. However, Swift later revealed in a Time magazine interview that their relationship had a longer history, dating back to before the public eye caught wind of it.

Giving Swift his number at an Eras tour concert

The couple’s journey began when Kelce, on his “New Heights” podcast in July, shared a humorous anecdote about attempting to give Swift his phone number at an Eras tour concert. Swift shared that they began hanging out shortly afterward, enjoying a significant period of privacy before their public debut.

In a Time interview, Swift emphasized the normalcy of their relationship, stating that being in a public relationship allows them to support each other openly without concern for external opinions. Despite reports suggesting Kelce sought permission from Swift’s father for marriage, the couple seems to be taking a cautious approach, planning a meaningful engagement on their own terms.

Significant milestone this summer

The duo spent the holidays together with their respective families and was seen expressing affection on New Year’s Eve. With ongoing speculation and a planned timeline, Swift and Kelce’s relationship appears to be progressing towards a significant milestone this summer.

