Tom Holland responds to Zendaya split rumours after Instagram unfollow

January 18, 2024
Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s fans express concern about their relationship status as they have not been seen together lately, and Zendaya recently unfollowed the Spider-Man actor on Instagram. The two actors, who fell in love on the set of the Spider-Man saga, have been a beloved couple for several years, but Zendaya’s recent social media actions have raised alarms among her followers.

In a surprising move, Zendaya closed her Instagram account and systematically unfollowed everyone, including co-workers, friends, and even her boyfriend Tom Holland. Despite having 180 million subscribers, she now follows no one on the platform. The lack of an explanation for this decision has fueled speculations and rumours.

Last post in September

The 27-year-old actress, who has been relatively inactive on social media in recent months, last posted on her X account in September. Although she shared a poster for her upcoming movie “Challengers” on Instagram earlier this week, her message about the film was brief: “Challengers April 26. Wishing you all the happiest new year.”

While some fans speculated about a potential engagement when Zendaya appeared to be wearing a ring, Tom Holland denied these rumors. The couple, who has been together for three years, has successfully blended Hollywood glamour with genuine affection, becoming an iconic couple in the entertainment industry.

Debunking breakup rumours

Despite the recent social media developments, Tom Holland spoke about Zendaya on the Wondery Smartless podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, expressing his gratitude for having her in his life. When questioned by TMZ cameras about the breakup rumours, he firmly stated, “Absolutely not true.”

In other news, Tom Holland delightedly shared a charming detail about his relationship with girlfriend Zendaya! At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on January 14, the 27-year-old actor graced the red carpet and discussed rewatching their first movie together, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

During the interview with Extra, Holland revealed a “stupid joke” he often cracks about the Spider-Man movies, even though none of his friends find it amusing. He shared that he and Zendaya occasionally revisit “Spider-Man 1,” reminiscing about their experiences at 19 while filming those movies.

Conservatives saying DEI should practice true equality rather than replacing White people in workforce 

