Coming-of-age TV shows are about relatable experiences of growing up, having heartwarming friendships, as well as the ups and downs of life journey. Here are some of the popular coming-of-age TV shows to check out.

1. Never Have I Ever

The story is about Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian-American teen going through the turbulent waves of high school life after the sudden passing of her father. Her life is about a roller coaster of emotions, juggling grief, academic pressure, cultural identity, friendships as well as crushes on boys. Combining humour and pathos, Never Have I Ever offers both laugh-out-loud moments and poignant reflections on loss, family and finding your place in the world.

2. Stranger Things

A combination of sci-fi, horror, and nostalgia, this 80s show is set in Hawkins, Indiana and it features a cast of talented old and new faces. Will Byers suddenly disappears and thus sets off a chain of events that unravels the secrets of Hawkins and its connection to an alternate dimension called the Upside Down. Terrifying creatures and supernatural forces are unleashed as a portal is opened.

3. Wednesday

This TV series is a new take on the iconic Addams Family character by Tim Burton who is famous for his gothic aesthetic. Wednesday Addams began her school year at Nevermore Academy which is a place for outcasts and oddities. She struggles to adapt to the school’s social scene as her psychic abilities are unfolded. A murder happens and Wednesday takes it about herself to investigate.

4. Riverdale

Based on the ever popular Archie Comics, Riverdale is a coming-of-age TV series that follows the lives of the teens in Riverdale. The seemingly idyllic town of Riverdale in the Midwestern USA, but scratch beneath the surface and you’ll find secrets bubbling beneath the wholesome facade.

The murder of Jason Blossom, a popular high school jock, throws the town into chaos. Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Jughead Jones, and Veronica Lodge, a new arrival in town, find themselves entangled in the investigation, uncovering dark secrets and hidden agendas that shake the very foundation of Riverdale.

5. 13 Reasons Why

The story follows Clay Jensen, a high school student, who receives a box of cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker, his classmate and crush, who recently committed suicide.

On these tapes, Baker explains the 13 reasons why she chose to end her life, each reason detailing a person or event that contributed to her pain and despair.

As Jensen listens to the tapes, he embarks on a journey to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable, while also grappling with his own feelings of grief and guilt.

