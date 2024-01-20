Lindsay Lohan, famous for her role as Cady Heron in the original 2004 Mean Girls film, attended the New York City red carpet premiere of the new Mean Girls movie musical alongside writer and former co-star Tina Fey.

Lohan, 37, made a surprise cameo in the film but was reportedly displeased with a joke referencing “fire cr-tch.” The reference alludes to a 2006 incident when Brandon Davis referred to Lohan with that term.

A representative for Lohan expressed her hurt and disappointment regarding the film’s dialogue. The new movie features Megan Thee Stallion, who comments on Cady’s (played by Angourie Rice) Christmas-themed talent show outfit, saying, “Y2K fire cr-tch is back,” in a nod to the past incident.

Lohan as heart of original movie

Tina Fey, reprising her role as Ms. Norbury and serving as the screenwriter and producer of the new film, shared insights on making Lohan’s cameo happen. She acknowledged Lohan as the heart of the original movie and aimed to include her in an unexpected role that showcases her intelligence.

Fey also addressed adjustments made to the movie’s jokes, acknowledging the evolving landscape since the original film’s release in the early 2000s. Some jokes were reevaluated to align with current sensibilities, emphasizing the need to approach humor differently.

Rare and meaningful experience

Angourie Rice, who plays Cady in the new film, expressed the significance of sharing screen time with Lohan, describing it as a rare and meaningful experience. Rice emphasized the character’s impact on various actors over the years and the special connection shared among performers who have portrayed Cady.

The new Mean Girls movie, featuring these developments, is currently in theaters.

In other news, Lindsay Lohan and her infant son, Luai, were recently seen in public for the first time. Images acquired by the Daily Mail capture the 37-year-old actress pushing her five-month-old in a stroller alongside her husband, Bader Shammas, as they departed New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday. The trio, warmly dressed, encountered snowy weather during their outing.

Airport fashion

Lohan, donned in a lengthy black coat and coordinated leggings, maintained her trademark red hair in a straight, down style. The family was bundled up to shield themselves from the cold as they navigated through the airport.

Read More News

Cover Photo: IG

The post Lindsay Lohan feels hurt and disappointed by joke in new Mean Girls appeared first on The Independent News.