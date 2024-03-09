SINGAPORE: Living in the heartlands has its perks, but who would’ve thought that getting to experience Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert for free would be one of them?

Nestled just across the National Stadium, this lucky Swiftie got to experience the magic as Taylor Swift’s enthralling live performance echoed through the air, blasting from the stadium’s powerful speakers.

Capturing the moment in her bathroom, the Swiftie recorded herself as Taylor Swift’s melodic voice serenaded her with hits like ‘Long Live,’ ‘I Knew You Were Trouble,’ and ‘Bejeweled.’

@lolabunnieeeee @Taylor Swift love u queen❤️ also quick tip: go to tanjong rhu promenade park instead of standing directly outside of the stadium, rmb that the sound from stadium will project out so smts standing further is better ♬ original sound – 𝓁𝑜𝓁𝒶 – 𝓁𝑜𝓁𝒶

In the video, she also enumerated the perks of enjoying the concert from the comfort of her own home: decent sound quality, the absence of crowds, and, of course, experiencing all of it for “free.”

She also included a caption that read: “@Taylor Swift love u queen❤️ also quick tip: go to tanjong rhu promenade park instead of standing directly outside of the stadium, rmb that the sound from stadium will project out so smts standing further is better”

“You get to listen to this for 6 days? You won”

Many other Swifties said in the comments section that she was the luckiest of them all because she could experience it without spending a single cent.

One fan commented, “You get to listen to this for 6 days!?!?!?!?!?!?!? You won.”

While another said, “So tell me how does it feel to be Gods favorite?😭”

Meanwhile, one fan also stated, “I am quite concerned. How come you are able to enjoy the concert alone? You can sell tickets to your friends.”

In related news, a couple posted a video earlier this week of them enjoying Swift’s performance at Tanjong Rhu Promenade. Sittin’ there by the water, the couple shared a snippet of their serene and romantic evening on TikTok.

The snippet also had a caption that read: “Cat 1000- for those who want to just chill and enjoy the good music (fyi it’s loud and clear)”

