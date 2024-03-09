SINGAPORE: A man with a high-paying corporate job announced on social media that he’s quitting soon to work in “brain-dead jobs,” citing exhaustion and a desire to safeguard his mental health as the reasons.

“I’m thinking of changing to “brain dead” jobs such as working part time or full time in restaurants as waiter waitresses / being air steward/stewardess, or even just do basic admin job at low salary if possible,” the man shared on r/SingaporeRaw on Thursday (March 7).

For context, the man said he was staying with his parents and had no mortgage, car, or other heavy financial responsibilities.

Given his advantageous circumstances, he expressed that a salary ranging from approximately “S$1.5k per month (part-time) to S$2k+ (full-time)” would suffice for him, as his expenses and the support he provides for his parents amount to only S$700.

“Regarding savings in the bank, I was thinking it would be more than enough to get a high enough salary for monthly bonus interest for my UOB one .. (I believe everyone know we all get $400+ per month bonus interest spend $500 per month with 100k in bank..),” the man said.

He subsequently inquired whether his fellow Singaporeans had ever contemplated leaving their corporate positions and, if so, how much they would desire to have saved before quitting entirely or transitioning to less mentally demanding roles.

“There’s no such as thing as brain dead job”

Most Singaporean Redditors did not share the man’s sentiment, pointing out that, contrary to common belief, roles in the food and beverage (F&B) industry and occupations emphasizing physical labor or customer service also carry stress elements.

An individual with experience in brain-dead jobs provided their insights, emphasizing the potential risks of injury in roles like factory line work, handling customer complaints in the hospitality field, enduring the physical strain of standing all day in positions such as those at 7-Eleven, and grappling with the challenge of low wages.

Additionally, the individual mentioned that the most enjoyable, brain-dead job they had experienced was working as a Grab driver. He wrote, “Just follow the GPS directions. I wear a wireless earphone in one ear and listen to podcasts and audiobooks. I get to explore all over Singapore and dine at the best hawker centers. If you work full-time, you can earn around 5k a month. The only downside is occasional back pain from driving for extended periods.”

Another individual also said, “[There’s] no such thing as a brain dead job????? Like bruh, you would be surprised that even Uniqlo, a retail store, has politics amongst full time workers, part time workers, and bosses. And you would be surprised by how much you need to do.”

Others, however, offered encouragement to the man, suggesting that if he believes pursuing a different path could bring him greater happiness, then why not give it a try? They reasoned that if it doesn’t pan out as expected, he could view it as a much-needed break from his stressful corporate job.

One individual sympathized with the man and said, “I think about this all the time so I get where you’re coming from. I hate the whole concept of a career and how we are expected to link our personal identity and growth to our career, and having to deal with work matters even outside work hours.”

One step ahead, an IT Support engineer disclosed near the end of February this year that he had quit his job and became a RedMart delivery driver.

Like the man above, the IT support engineer also conveyed a sense of fatigue from the mental demands of his former job. He said that he wanted to have a breath of fresh air and explore the heartlands for a change.

