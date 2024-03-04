CAT 1000: Swiftie couple ‘sittin’ by the water’ enjoy listening to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert outside National Stadium

SINGAPORE: Who said one can only enjoy The Eras Tour concert inside the stadium? This couple begged to differ, as they enjoyed a cosy date while listening to the concert at Tanjong Rhu Promenade.

Sittin’ there by the water, the couple shared a snippet of their serene and romantic evening on TikTok. The snippet also had a caption that read: “Cat 1000- for those who want to just chill and enjoy the good music (fyi it’s loud and clear)”

For those unfamiliar, ‘Cat 10’ refers to the area outside the National Stadium rather than an actual seating area. Given the couple’s significant distance from the venue, they humorously dubbed their location as ‘Cat 1000’

Many Swifties commented that they were wonderstruck by the overall atmosphere of their romantic date. A few ticketless individuals also thanked the couple for posting the video on the social media platform and giving them an idea.

One user said, “Listening to Mine next to the water like this is a dream, how magical!”

Another user commented, “looks more romantic😍, introvert vibe, so peaceful”

One user added, “Hopefully it’ll stay as a chill spot to just listen to the music over the rest of the dates!”

The next best thing: Taylor-gating?

Attending The Era’s Tour concert and watching Taylor Swift perform for three hours is practically a dream come true for most Swifties. Not every one of them, however, was fortunate enough to realize this dream.

This is why some people have turned to the next best thing: tailgating, or as some have ingeniously termed it, ‘Taylor-gating.’

Not surprisingly, this has occurred several times during Taylor Swift’s concerts in other venues.

For example, hundreds of Swifties were spotted in a parking lot near the stadium during her concert in Tampa, Florida (Night 3).

The parking lot girlies were holding it DOWN in Tampa Night 3. There were well over 100 people singing and dancing together all night and never missed a beat

They were even fortunate enough to see Taylor perform because they could see the screen from the parking lot.

On Day 1 (March 2) of the concert, The Straits Times shared a video of a massive crowd of Swifties outside the National Stadium, who sang, jumped, and cheered as Taylor Swift performed her hit songs.

