SINGAPORE: Planning a shopping trip from Singapore (SG) to Johor Bahru (JB)? Perhaps some makan-makan too?

Then, travel from SG to JB by KTM Shuttle Tebrau without the hassle of a traffic jam.

Train Schedule

The only train service connecting SG and JB is the Shuttle Tebrau, operated by KTM, Malaysia’s national rail company. Here are the daily Shuttle Tebrau schedules:

SG to JB:

JB to SG:

Don’t delay, especially for weekend trips. Secure your tickets online via the KTM website, or try your luck at the train station counter.

Pro tip: Grab those return tickets online quickly—they disappear fast!

Now, let’s check out how much the tickets cost:

Ticket Prices

SG to JB: KTM Website: S$5 (one-way) / S$10 (return) KTM Counter (Woodlands): S$5 (one-way) / S$10 (return) KTM Counter (JB Sentral): S$5 (one-way) / S$10 (return)

JB to SG: KTM Website: RM5 or S$1.42 (one-way) / RM10 or S$2.85 (return) KTM Counter (Woodlands): S$5 (one-way) / S$10 (return) KTM Counter (JB Sentral): RM5 or S$1.42 (one-way) / RM10 or S$2.85 (return)



Pro Tip: Notice how much cheaper the price is from JB to SG? To save money, buy one-way or return tickets from JB to SG online or at the KTM counter in JB Sentral. If you frequently travel to JB, consider booking trips originating in JB to take advantage of these savings.

Plus! Children aged 4 and below can hop on board for free! They simply need to register at the ticket counter before boarding.

Let’s get you to JB!

SG to JB by KTM Shuttle Tebrau

Here’s a 4-step journey from SG to JB by KTM Shuttle Tebrau according to MoneySmart:

Booking Your Tickets

Start your journey by securing tickets for the KTM Shuttle Tebrau. Visit the KTMB Integrated Ticketing System (KITS) online and input your travel details, including origin, destination, and preferred travel dates.

Ensure you have your passport details ready, as they are required for booking. After selecting your desired timings, complete the booking process using Visa or Mastercard credit or debit cards.

Getting to Woodlands Train Checkpoint

After booking your tickets, it’s time to head to Woodlands Train Checkpoint. From your location, make your way to the nearest MRT station and board a train heading to Marsiling station.

Upon arrival at Marsiling, exit the station via exit C and proceed to the nearby bus stop. Catch bus 856, and after approximately 3 stops, alight at the Woodlands Train Checkpoint. Remember to allocate sufficient time for immigration clearance.

Boarding and Departure

As your departure time approaches, proceed to the boarding gates with your ticket in hand—whether it’s a physical copy or a digital version on your phone. Pass smoothly through immigration checkpoints in both Singapore and JB.

Once aboard the train, choose a seat and settle for the short but scenic 5-minute journey across the Straits of Johor.

Arrival at JB Sentral

Upon reaching JB Sentral, get off the train and prepare to explore JB. Whether you’re eager to indulge in local cuisine, shop at bustling markets, or simply take in the sights, JB offers a lot of experiences to enjoy.

Compared to other modes of transport, such as buses or taxis, the KTM Shuttle Tebrau provides a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for travelling between Singapore and JB.

How about going home?

Returning from JB to SG

Prepare for your return journey from JB to SG by arriving at the train station at least 30 minutes before departure. The boarding gate opens 30 minutes before departure and closes 10 minutes before.

When it’s time to board, proceed to the gate. Your passport acts as your boarding pass—simply scan it at the Automated Controller Gate (ACG) for swift passage.

Please note that this check-in method applies only to journeys from JB to Singapore, not the other way around.

With affordable ticket prices, convenient travel options, and even free rides for the young, the KTM Shuttle Tebrau will provide a stress-free travel option when you go to JB.

Disclaimer: Prices and seat availability may change over time. Visit the KTM website for the latest information. /TISG

