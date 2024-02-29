5 best hotel rates in JB await you! — Leap into Malaysia for your next post-leap day getaway

After an extra day working in February, why not treat yourself to a getaway in Johor Bahru (JB)? Enjoy JB’s vibrant culture, delicious food, and affordable accommodations to unwind and explore this weekend or the next!

Here are the five best hotel rates in JB for you to choose from, according to Tripadvisor’s suggestions for the best discount hotels:

1. TROVE Johor Bahru

Jalan Dato’ Abdullah Tahir, Johor Bahru City Center, Johor Bahru, Malaysia, 80300

TROVE Johor Bahru has an excellent rating of 8.1 on Agoda, with 14,332 reviews praising its affordability and great city views. Guests also rave about the delicious food and cosy ambience, making it an excellent option.

Trove Johor Bahru’s Standard Twin room provides spacious comfort and unbeatable rates; here’s why it’s a top choice:

Room Features : Enjoy the comfort of 2 single beds in a non-smoking room with a refreshing shower.

In-Room Amenities : Experience convenience with complimentary parking, coffee & tea provisions, free WiFi, and drinking water.

Special Benefits : Book with Agoda for exclusive perks, including free cancellation, parking, WiFi, and more.

Optional Breakfast : Fuel up for the day with breakfast available for a small fee.

Discounts and Savings : Get 77% off the regular price when you book today. Instead of S$314, you’ll get it for just S$71.

Family-Friendly : Kids under 12 stay free, making it perfect for family getaways.

Book with Agoda starting at S$71 per night, and enjoy a risk-free reservation with no cancellation fees.

2. Tune Hotel Danga Bay

Lot PTB 22819, Jalan Skudai, Mukim Bandar, Danga Bay, Johor Bahru, Malaysia, 80200

Tune Hotel Danga Bay has a very good rating of 7.7 on Agoda with 11,345 reviews, with guests commending its affordability and excellent service.

For a budget-friendly stay without compromising on comfort, Tune Hotel Danga Bay is your ideal choice. Here’s why:

Room Options : Double Room : Relax in a cosy room with 1 queen bed, perfect for solo travellers or couples. Twin Room : Opt for the Twin Room with 2 single beds, ideal for friends or family travelling together.

Room Features : Enjoy non-smoking rooms with refreshing showers and street views.

In-Room Amenities : Benefit from complimentary parking and free WiFi available in both room options.

Special Benefits : Book through Agoda for exclusive perks, including discounts and rewards.

Double Room Pricing : S$63 per night (40% off) for non-refundable bookings.

Twin Room Pricing : S$64 per night (43% off) for non-refundable bookings. S$66 per night (41% off) for a limited-time offer, including drinking water.



Book with Agoda starting at S$63 per night to secure your budget-friendly stay at Tune Hotel Danga Bay today!

3. KSL Hotel & Resort

No.33, Jalan Seladang, Taman Abad, Johor Bahru City Center, Johor Bahru, Malaysia, 80250

Boasting 97,812 reviews with a very good rating of 7.9, KSL Hotel & Resort is lauded for its cleanliness, convenience, and comfortable rooms.

Here’s why their Super King room is a popular choice:

Room Features : Relax in a spacious room with 1 super king bed, offering breathtaking city views.

In-Room Amenities : Enjoy a non-smoking environment, plus a shower! The room also includes a convenient kitchenette.

Special Benefits : Your stay includes complimentary parking, coffee & tea provisions, free WiFi, and drinking water. Gain access to the fitness centre at no extra cost.

Optional Breakfast : Start your day right with breakfast available for a small fee of S$30.

Discounts and Savings : Today only! Enjoy a 49% discount off the regular price; instead of S$192, book now for just S$97. Limited time offer! Save 41% on non-refundable bookings, with rates starting from S$113.

Family-Friendly : One child under 12 years stays free, making it perfect for family getaways.

Book your stay at KSL Hotel & Resort starting at S$97 per night. Don’t miss out on this incredible offer to reserve one of the last available rooms!

4. Crystal Crown Hotel Johor Bahru

117, Jalan Harimau Tarum, Taman Century, Johor Bahru City Center, Johor Bahru, Malaysia, 80250

Affordable and straightforward, Crystal Crown Hotel Johor Bahru offers a comfortable stay for budget-conscious travellers.

Despite some reviews mentioning the hotel’s age, it boasts an impressive rating of 7.7 based on 12,333 reviews, with affordability being its standout feature.

Indulge in comfort with the Crown Studio Room at Crystal Crown Hotel Johor Bahru.

Room Features : Enjoy spacious accommodations with 2 single beds in a non-smoking environment. You can also refresh yourself in the shower and bathtub.

In-Room Amenities : Benefit from free Wi-Fi and parking facilities during your stay.

Special Benefits : Your price includes free cancellation before Mar 1, 2024. Plus, opt for breakfast at just S$7 for an added treat.

Discounts and Savings : Today only! Save 23% off the regular price, with rates starting from S$65. Limited availability! Enjoy a 21% discount on bookings, with rates starting from S$67.



Book your stay with Agoda at Crystal Crown Hotel Johor Bahru starting at S$65 per night. Don’t miss out on the chance to experience comfort at unbeatable rates.

5. I Leaf Boutique Hotel

G05, Block 3, Jalan Skudai, Danga Bay, Johor Bahru, Malaysia, 80200

Offering reasonable pricing and clean accommodations, I Leaf Boutique Hotel is a gem for budget travellers. With a good rating of 6.4 and 428 reviews from satisfied guests, it’s a reliable option for a comfortable stay.

Room Features: Relax in a cosy atmosphere with a comfortable queen bed in a non-smoking environment. Refresh yourself with a convenient shower in the shared bathroom.

In-Room Facilities: Enjoy access to free WiFi and parking facilities throughout your stay.

Special Benefits: Take advantage of a 45% discount on non-refundable bookings, with rates starting at just S$24 per night. This is the cheapest price you’ll find anywhere!

Limited Availability: Hurry and book now to secure your stay. With free cancellation available until Mar 1, 2024, and a 39% discount on bookings, rates start at SGD 26 per night.

Enjoy a risk-free reservation with no cancellation fees. It only takes 2 minutes to reserve your room, so don’t miss out on this incredible offer! Book with Agoda today to secure a room at I Leaf Boutique Hotel for just S$24 per night!

Whether you’re a budget traveller or seeking some weekend comfort without breaking the bank, there’s a range of hotels offering enticing rates for your stay. /TISG

