Where to go in JB for shopping, eating, sightseeing and more!

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: The strong SingDollar against a weak Ringgit and a push from the Malaysian government are turning Johor Bahru into a new tourism hotspot.

But once you’re there, what can you do? Let’s look at the best places to visit, sightsee, shop, and eat. Yes, we’re putting all these places together to help you plan your next JB getaway.

Makan trip, anyone?

Like Singapore, Johor Bahru is known for tasty and affordable meals, especially at hawker stalls.

Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)

If it’s a chicken chop you’re craving, we have two solid recommendations: IT Roo Café in the city centre and even closer to the border, Hua Mui.

IT Roo Café

Photo: FB/IT Roo Café

IT Roo Café is well-beloved by Johoreans for its chicken chops, which come with a black pepper or mushroom sauce, fries, and coleslaw.

Hua Mui

Photo: FB/RestoranHuaMui

Equally yummy is Hua Mui’s Hainanese chicken chop, and if you’re especially hungry, go for their full English breakfast.

Photo: huamui.com

Restoran Kacang Pool Haji

If you ask a local for a recommendation, chances are he’ll point you in the direction of Restoran Kacang Pool Haji, which serves what’s arguably the best kacang pool in the city.

The rich bean and beef stew is topped with a fried egg and served with toast to ensure you get every last bit of the savoury stew. It’s unbeatable.

These are just two examples of places to makan, but there are many more.

Wan Li Chinese Restaurant

If you crave Cantonese food, head over to Wan Li Chinese Restaurant at Renaissance JB.

New Hong Kong

Then there’s also New Hong Kong, founded by Cantonese domestic helpers in 1954.

Photo: FB/nhkrestaurantjb
Photo: FB/nhkrestaurantjb

Sweetwater Mediterranean Bar & Grill

If you prefer Western food, you can try the varieties offered at Sweetwater Mediterranean Bar & Grill, Gianni’s Trattoria, and Loco Boys Tacos.

Gianni’s Trattoria

Photo: FB/GiannisPelangi

Loco Boys Street Tacos

At JB, your palate will be spoilt for choice!

How about some sightseeing?

Legoland Malaysia

For children, or perhaps even the child in you, the most obvious place to go is Legoland Malaysia for rides, shows, and other interactive activities. The park can get quite full, so try to go during off-peak times and avoid weekends.

Once the children and children at heart are satisfied, why not take a cultural tour of the city and see the Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque, Johor Old Chinese Temple, Arulmigu Sri Rajakaliamman Glass Temple, and wind it all up with seeing the Chinese Heritage Museum?

If it’s nature you’re after, JB has the Kota Tinggi Firefly Park, Pulai Waterfall, and the Pulau Kukup National Park, among other offerings.

Shop till you drop!

Johor Bahru is the place to go when you want to stretch your budget for fashion, accessories, and electronics. You’ll even find designer and luxury brands at reasonable prices.

Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)

Alternatively, you can drop by a nail salon while your companions shop and have a relaxing mani-pedi!

At JB, you won’t have gotten far past customs until you get to the first shopping malls, City Square JB and Komtar JBCC. Nearby is the huge KSL City Mall, where you can easily spend a whole afternoon and still not see everything.

Paradigm Mall is more upscale, where, aside from shopping, you can catch a movie, go ice skating, or rock climbing. And if you’re looking to furnish your home, why not head over to the gigantic IKEA Tebrau, Toppen Mall and AEON Tebrau City.

Happy eating, sightseeing, and shopping at JB! /TISG

