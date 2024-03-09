SINGAPORE: Planning a road trip to Hat Yai but don’t have time to waste?

Although it’s popular among Singaporean, Indonesian, and Malaysian tourists for its delicious seafood, vibrant nightlife, and bustling shopping scene, getting to Hat Yai can be a trek—around 5 hours by train or plane, 15 hours via bus from Larkin terminal, or a 9-hour drive. On the other hand, Melaka is just a 4-hour bus ride or a 2-3 hour drive away, offering its own unique charm with less travel hassle.

For the foodies

Indulge in some of Melaka’s culinary treats!

Cendol Kampung Hulu

Treat yourself to arguably the best cendol in town at this humble stall nestled by the riverbank. You can customise your cendol with a variety of toppings, including coconut ice cream, mango cubes, or even durian for a truly refreshing experience.

Klebang Original Coconut Shake

Beat the heat with a refreshing cup of coconut shake topped with vanilla ice cream from this renowned stall near Pantai Klebang. Experience the local favourite. It’s just the perfect blend of sweetness and freshness.

The Daily Fix Cafe

Want to try some fluffy pandan pancakes topped with gula melaka? At this beloved cafe housed in a vintage shophouse, you can savor a range of delectable cakes, pasta, and beverages in a cosy ambience.

Nyonya Delights Homestyle Cooked Food

Discover an authentic Peranakan cuisine at this homey eatery, where every dish is prepared with love. Don’t miss the Nyonya laksa, mee siam, and chicken rendang as well.

Pampas Sky Dining Steakhouse

Elevate your dining experience with panoramic views of the historical city at this upscale steakhouse. They have delectable dishes such as Gambas and signature steaks making celebrating special occasions extra memorable.

The Baboon House

Enjoy gourmet burgers made with homemade patties in a tranquil setting at this unique restaurant housed in a renovated Peranakan shophouse. Immerse yourself in greenery and antique decor as you enjoy their burgers.

For those looking for hidden gems

Are you looking for Melaka’s hidden gems, well, they’re not really that “hidden.”

Upside Down House Gallery Melaka

Looking for a gravity-defying experience? Check out the Upside Down House Gallery Melaka where inverted settings await. They have multiple themed rooms and you can snap tons of fun photos!

A’Famosa Water Park

Cool off from the heat with a visit to A’Famosa Water Park, where you can enjoy a variety of thrilling rides and attractions. They have game pools, twist down water slides, and water playgrounds. So if you travel with kids, then this water park should be on your list.

Jonker Street Night Market

Experience the vibrant atmosphere of Jonker Street Night Market, where you can sample tasty street eats, shop for antiques, and soak in the lively ambiance of Melaka. Munch on nyonya popiah, fried quail egg, and deep-fried ice cream while exploring the bustling street.

St. Paul’s Church

Explore the ruins of St. Paul’s Church, the oldest standing church building in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. Climb up a steep flight of stairs to be greeted by a stunning view of the city from the top of St. Paul’s Hill.

A’Famosa Safari Wonderland

For a safari adventure visit, A’Famosa Safari Wonderland. It is home to a wide variety of exotic animals. Watch multi-animal shows and marvel at elephants, towering giraffes and majestic tigers.

Bayou Lagoon Water Park

Splash into fun at Bayou Lagoon Water Park, featuring a selection of wet and dry rides for all ages. Enjoy twisting water slides, lazy rivers, and wave pools while basking in the tropical sun.

Skytrex Adventure

Challenge yourself with a thrilling adventure at Skytrex Adventure, packed with obstacle courses and adrenaline-pumping activities. Swing through the treetops on a Tarzan Bungee Swing or zip line across the forest canopy for an unforgettable experience.

For those looking for a scenic view of Melaka

If you just want to take Melaka all in, then these might be the places for you.

Melaka Straits Floating Mosque

The Melaka Straits Floating Mosque is an architectural beauty set above the sea. Admire its elegant design and intricate details while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Don’t forget to dress modestly!

Menara Taming Sari

Soar above the historical city aboard the Menara Taming Sari, an iconic gyro tower with a revolving observatory. Enjoy a 360-degree bird’s eye view of Melaka and catch sight of iconic landmarks such as Pulau Melaka and the Maritime Museum.

Melaka River Cruise

Take a leisurely cruise along the scenic Melaka River and soak in the picturesque views of the city’s waterfront. Glide past historic buildings, vibrant street art, and charming cafes while learning about Melaka’s rich cultural heritage.

The Shore Sky Tower

Ascend 163 metres to the top of The Shore Sky Tower and be greeted by panoramic views of Melaka’s skyline. From there, you can see the city’s landmarks, including Pulau Melaka, the Maritime Museum, and the bustling streets below. Visit in the late afternoon till evening to witness a stunning sunset and watch the city come alive with lights.

Melaka might just be your ultimate road trip destination if you don’t plan to sit still, travelling for more than 4 hours! /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos