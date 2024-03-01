Melaka hotel rates below S$120 for your exciting weekend getaway!

SINGAPORE: Looking for an exciting yet budget-friendly weekend escape to Melaka to start the month of March? Look no further!

We’ve rounded up some affordable hotel rates for your weekend trip to Melaka! Whether you’re craving a luxurious stay or a cosy retreat, Melaka has something for everyone. Check out these top picks from Trip.com:

1. Hatten Hotel Melaka

Hatten Hotel Melaka offers convenience and comfort in the heart of Malacca City. Step outside, and you’ll find yourself near Hatten Square and Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall.

Here’s what you can expect:

Accommodation: Deluxe Suite with 1 king bed or two single beds

Deluxe Suite with 1 king bed or two single beds View: Sea View

Sea View Room Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Air Conditioning, Sofa, Refrigerator, Minibar, Telephone

Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Air Conditioning, Sofa, Refrigerator, Minibar, Telephone Price: Starts at S$80 for two (Breakfast for S$14.20, optional)

Starts at S$80 for two (Breakfast for S$14.20, optional) Location: Jln Merdeka, Banda Hilir, Melaka, 75000, Malaysia

2. The Shore Hotel & Residences

Conveniently located near The Shore Shopping Gallery, The Shore Hotel & Residences offers comfortable accommodations at an affordable price.

Here’s what’s in store for you:

Accommodation: Studio Suite with two single beds

Studio Suite with two single beds View: River View

River View Room Amenities: Balcony, Private Bathroom

Balcony, Private Bathroom Price: Starts at S$72 for two (Includes two breakfasts)

Starts at S$72 for two (Includes two breakfasts) Location: Level GF, 193, Pinggiran @Sungai Melaka, Jalan Persisiran Bunga Raya, Melaka, 75100, Malaysia

3. Imperial Heritage Hotel Melaka

Experience the heart of Malacca City with a stay at the Imperial Heritage Hotel Melaka. Close to Jonker Street Night Market and Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall, this hotel offers spacious accommodations.

Here’s what you’ll get:

Accommodation: Junior Suite with one single bed and one queen bed

Junior Suite with one single bed and one queen bed View: City View

City View Room Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Air Conditioning, Refrigerator, Minibar, Telephone

Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Air Conditioning, Refrigerator, Minibar, Telephone Price: Starts at S$118 for three (Breakfast for S$11.36, optional)

Starts at S$118 for three (Breakfast for S$11.36, optional) Location: No 1, 1, Jalan Merdeka, 74, Jln Parameswara, Taman Melaka Raya, Melaka, 75000, Malaysia

4. Bayview Hotel Melaka

Located near Little India and Putra Specialist Hospital, Bayview Hotel Melaka is perfect for families and solo travellers.

Enjoy a comfortable stay with these amenities:

Accommodation: Superior Room with one double bed or two single beds

Superior Room with one double bed or two single beds View: City View

City View Room Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Sofa, Refrigerator, Minibar, Telephone

Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Sofa, Refrigerator, Minibar, Telephone Price: Starts at S$64 for two (Breakfast for S$11.65, optional)

Starts at S$64 for two (Breakfast for S$11.65, optional) Location: Jalan Bendahara, Melaka, 75100, Malaysia

5. The Pines Melaka

Centrally located and offering stunning city views, The Pines Melaka promises a memorable stay.

With easy access to Jonker Street Night Market and Bukit China, here’s what you can enjoy:

Accommodation: Junior Suite Twin – City View with two single beds

Junior Suite Twin – City View with two single beds View: City View

City View Room Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Air Conditioning, Sofa, Telephone

Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Air Conditioning, Sofa, Telephone Price: Starts at S$102 for two (Breakfast for S$10.94, optional)

Starts at S$102 for two (Breakfast for S$10.94, optional) Location: 33, Jalan Tun Sri Lanang, Melaka, 75100, Malaysia

Plan your weekend getaway now and take advantage of these affordable hotel rates in Melaka. Book your stay online for instant confirmation and a hassle-free experience!

Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change. /TISG

