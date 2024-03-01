Featured News Travel

Melaka hotel rates below S$120 for your exciting weekend getaway!

ByMary Alavanza

March 1, 2024
Happy Asian couple packing an orange suitcase for travel.

SINGAPORE: Looking for an exciting yet budget-friendly weekend escape to Melaka to start the month of March? Look no further!

We’ve rounded up some affordable hotel rates for your weekend trip to Melaka! Whether you’re craving a luxurious stay or a cosy retreat, Melaka has something for everyone. Check out these top picks from Trip.com:

1. Hatten Hotel Melaka

Hatten Hotel Melaka offers convenience and comfort in the heart of Malacca City. Step outside, and you’ll find yourself near Hatten Square and Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall.

Hatten Hotel Melak
Photo: Trip.com

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Accommodation: Deluxe Suite with 1 king bed or two single beds
  • View: Sea View
  • Room Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Air Conditioning, Sofa, Refrigerator, Minibar, Telephone
  • Price: Starts at S$80 for two (Breakfast for S$14.20, optional)
  • Location: Jln Merdeka, Banda Hilir, Melaka, 75000, Malaysia

2. The Shore Hotel & Residences

Conveniently located near The Shore Shopping Gallery, The Shore Hotel & Residences offers comfortable accommodations at an affordable price.

See also  5 best hotel rates in JB await you! — Leap into Malaysia for your next post-leap day getaway
The Shore Hotel & Residences
Photo: Trip.com

Here’s what’s in store for you:

  • Accommodation: Studio Suite with two single beds
  • View: River View
  • Room Amenities: Balcony, Private Bathroom
  • Price: Starts at S$72 for two (Includes two breakfasts)
  • Location: Level GF, 193, Pinggiran @Sungai Melaka, Jalan Persisiran Bunga Raya, Melaka, 75100, Malaysia

3. Imperial Heritage Hotel Melaka

Experience the heart of Malacca City with a stay at the Imperial Heritage Hotel Melaka. Close to Jonker Street Night Market and Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall, this hotel offers spacious accommodations.

Imperial Heritage Hotel Melaka
Photo: Trip.com

Here’s what you’ll get:

  • Accommodation: Junior Suite with one single bed and one queen bed
  • View: City View
  • Room Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Air Conditioning, Refrigerator, Minibar, Telephone
  • Price: Starts at S$118 for three (Breakfast for S$11.36, optional)
  • Location: No 1, 1, Jalan Merdeka, 74, Jln Parameswara, Taman Melaka Raya, Melaka, 75000, Malaysia

4. Bayview Hotel Melaka

Located near Little India and Putra Specialist Hospital, Bayview Hotel Melaka is perfect for families and solo travellers.

See also  Parents arrive home to realize they left their toddler at a stopover
Bayview Hotel Melaka
Photo: Trip.com

Enjoy a comfortable stay with these amenities:

  • Accommodation: Superior Room with one double bed or two single beds
  • View: City View
  • Room Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Sofa, Refrigerator, Minibar, Telephone
  • Price: Starts at S$64 for two (Breakfast for S$11.65, optional)
  • Location: Jalan Bendahara, Melaka, 75100, Malaysia

5. The Pines Melaka

Centrally located and offering stunning city views, The Pines Melaka promises a memorable stay.

The Pines Melaka
Photo: Trip.com

With easy access to Jonker Street Night Market and Bukit China, here’s what you can enjoy:

  • Accommodation: Junior Suite Twin – City View with two single beds
  • View: City View
  • Room Amenities: Free Wi-Fi, Private Bathroom, Air Conditioning, Sofa, Telephone
  • Price: Starts at S$102 for two (Breakfast for S$10.94, optional)
  • Location: 33, Jalan Tun Sri Lanang, Melaka, 75100, Malaysia

Plan your weekend getaway now and take advantage of these affordable hotel rates in Melaka. Book your stay online for instant confirmation and a hassle-free experience!

Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change. /TISG

See also  Planning a road trip? Save travel time and go to Melaka instead of Hat Yai!

Read also: 5 best hotel rates in JB await you! — Leap into Malaysia for your next post-leap day getaway

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Lifestyle

“Is it common in SG?” — Worker asks because after he got a car, his colleagues, who had never spoken to him before, are now asking for lifts

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

‘$1.50 for extra chilli?’ — Customer upset with “rude” stall assistant who asked him to pay more for “tiny bit” of chicken rice condiment

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean says his parents “have 0 savings and are deep in debt” while many adult children like him are also barely surviving in SG to help parents

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man with a wife and kid asks if there’s a way to survive in Singapore on his S$1.9K take-home salary; Singaporeans say, “It’s impossible!”

September 15, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.