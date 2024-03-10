SINGAPORE: Did you know Taylor Swift’s concerts recently prompted economists to upgrade Singapore’s GDP forecasts?

Many Singaporeans are indeed Swifties, but how about upgrading your financial growth just as Taylor’s concerts “upgraded” Singapore’s?

As you aim to grow your finances, explore the best fixed deposit rates for March 2024, according to MoneySmart.

March 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

For the highest fixed deposit rates, check out:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$200,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: Up to 3.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

RHB Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000



March 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

For a 3-month commitment period, consider:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Citibank Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$200,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.35-3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500



6-Month commitment period:

For a 6-month commitment period, consider:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.35-3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

RHB Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Standard Chartered Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$25,000

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000



12-Month commitment period:

For a 12-month commitment period, consider:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.05-3.10% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.05-3.10% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

RHB Interest Rate: 3.00-3.05% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Maybank Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000



March 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and Under:

For deposits $10,000 and under, check out:

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.35-3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

DBS Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

UOB Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000



Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

For deposits $20,000–$49,999, check out:

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.35-3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

RHB Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Standard Chartered Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$25,000



Deposits $50,000 and Above:

For deposits $50,000 and above, check out:

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 9 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Citibank Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$200,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.35-3.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

RHB Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

DBS Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$128,000



Secure your financial future by exploring these fixed deposit options – just like enjoying a Taylor Swift concert, your investments can bring excitement and reward! /TISG

