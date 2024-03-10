SINGAPORE: Did you know Taylor Swift’s concerts recently prompted economists to upgrade Singapore’s GDP forecasts?
Many Singaporeans are indeed Swifties, but how about upgrading your financial growth just as Taylor’s concerts “upgraded” Singapore’s?
As you aim to grow your finances, explore the best fixed deposit rates for March 2024, according to MoneySmart.
March 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates
For the highest fixed deposit rates, check out:
- Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- StashAway Simple Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- State Bank of India
- Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$50,000
- HSBC
- Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$200,000
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: Up to 3.35% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
March 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period
3-Month commitment period:
For a 3-month commitment period, consider:
- Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- StashAway Simple Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- Citibank
- Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$50,000
- HSBC
- Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$200,000
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.35-3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
6-Month commitment period:
For a 6-month commitment period, consider:
- Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.80% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- StashAway Simple Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.60% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.25-3.30% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.35-3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
- Standard Chartered
- Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$25,000
- OCBC
- Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$30,000
12-Month commitment period:
For a 12-month commitment period, consider:
- Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.50% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.05-3.10% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.05-3.10% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 3.00-3.05% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
- Maybank
- Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
March 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit
Deposits $10,000 and Under:
For deposits $10,000 and under, check out:
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.35-3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- DBS
- Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$1,000
- UOB
- Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
Deposits $20,000–$49,999:
For deposits $20,000–$49,999, check out:
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.35-3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
- Standard Chartered
- Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$25,000
Deposits $50,000 and Above:
For deposits $50,000 and above, check out:
- State Bank of India
- Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$50,000
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 9 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- Citibank
- Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$50,000
- HSBC
- Interest Rate: 3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$200,000
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.35-3.40% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: 3.35% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 3.15-3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
- DBS
- Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$1,000
- Hong Leong Finance
- Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$128,000
Secure your financial future by exploring these fixed deposit options – just like enjoying a Taylor Swift concert, your investments can bring excitement and reward! /TISG
Featured image by Depositphotos