At the 2024 Oscars after-party, BLACKPINK’s Rosé captivated attendees with her presence. She wore a mesmerizing tan cut-out gown adorned with a bold bow at the waist.

Complemented by her trademark square sunglasses and a sleek ponytail, the K-pop sensation exuded chic sophistication amidst the event’s glamour.

Beyond her red-carpet appearance, Rosé is reportedly making significant strides in her solo career. Amidst the buzz of Paris Fashion Week, the BLACKPINK member hinted at a distinct path from her bandmates, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, who have ventured into establishing their own management companies.

Solo endeavors

During a noteworthy encounter with Hollywood elites Zoë Kravitz and Lily Collins, Rosé fueled speculation about her solo endeavors.

She alluded to exploring various opportunities in a captured conversation snippet and expressed a desire to collaborate with like-minded individuals.

Importantly, she emphasized that her pursuits were independent of her group, signaling a deliberate and strategic approach to her solo journey.

This revelation sparked fan speculation about the possibility of Rosé founding her own label, mirroring the independent paths chosen by her fellow BLACKPINK members.

Her thoughtful and cautious approach garnered unwavering support from fans eagerly anticipating her next career move.

Sneak peek of solo music

Celebrating her 27th birthday, Rosé treated fans to a sneak peek of her solo music, teasing a track titled “Vampirehollie.” The preview generated excitement among fans, who eagerly await the full release.

In an unexpected Instagram live session, Rosé not just shared her excitement for upcoming endeavors but also actively sought suggestions from her fans for the name of her solo fandom.

At the start of the year, Rosé articulated her goals for 2024, which encompassed the organization of fan events and the release of additional music.

Additionally, she shared plans for a special trip with her beloved canine companion, Hank, endearing herself to fans who cherished glimpses of their heartwarming bond.

As Rosé embarks on this solo journey, her multifaceted talents continue to captivate audiences both on and off the stage.