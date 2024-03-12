Celebrity

EXO’s Baekhyun to sing Korean & American National Anthems at MLB World Tour Seoul Series 2024 opening

March 12, 2024

EXO’s Baekhyun is poised to showcase his vocal excellence during the MLB World Tour Seoul Series 2024 opening ceremony, a groundbreaking event marking the inaugural hosting of the American Professional Baseball Major League regular season in South Korea.

Scheduled to unfold at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on March 21, 2024, the ceremony is anticipated to draw a diverse audience, encompassing South Korean dignitaries, celebrities, and the general public.

Photo: Wikipedia/Baekyun

The announcement, officially confirmed by INB100 on March 12, 2024, solidifies Baekhyun’s role as a performer of the Korean and American National Anthems at this historic occasion.

The event marks a significant collaboration between the worlds of K-pop and American baseball, enhancing the global cultural exchange.

Showcasing his versatility

Baekhyun’s rendition will coincide with the series’ kickoff match between the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres, contributing a musical touch to the spectacle.

This, however, is not the artist’s inaugural foray into anthem performances, having previously lent his vocal talents to the National Soccer Tryout match in 2014 and the IOC opening ceremony in 2018.

See also  EXO Baekhyun's latest solo "Hello, World" breaks his first-week sales record in just one day

In 2023, he further showcased his versatility by performing the song “Paranoia” alongside HEARTSTEEL at the LoL World Championship Opening Ceremony.

Despite announcing his departure from SM Entertainment at the beginning of 2024, Baekhyun remains an integral part of EXO and continues participating in group activities under SM Entertainment’s umbrella.

His venture into solo endeavors took shape when he established his own agency, INB100, where fellow EXO members Chen and Xiumin joined for future solo pursuits.

Inaugural solo Asia tour

Looking ahead, Baekhyun is set to embark on his inaugural solo Asia tour in 2024, commencing on March 16 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

The tour’s itinerary, spanning various cities, is accessible through his social media channels.

Additionally, having previously hosted a fan meet event titled “Snack Party” across Seoul, Gwangju, and Busan, the artist is gearing up to release new music, promising an exciting and dynamic year ahead.

