BTS’ Suga, also known as Agust D, has offered a tantalizing preview of his upcoming feature film, Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE, with the release of its main trailer on March 13.

The trailer provides a thrilling glimpse into the electrifying D-DAY encore concert from last year, showcasing special appearances by BTS members. Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE is set to premiere globally in theatres on April 10 and 13.

In the trailer, Suga shares his perspective on the significance of concerts, emphasizing their crucial role in a singer’s career. He reflects on his mindset when stepping onto the stage, underscoring each performance’s personal significance and meaning.

Electrifying moments from his tour

The film promises to capture the electrifying moments from Suga’s D-DAY tour, which spanned 25 concerts across 10 cities and drew over 290,000 audiences.

The concluding event of the tour, D-DAY The Final in Seoul, which took place at the KSPO Dome from August 4-6, signified an outstanding end to the tour’s expedition.

Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE, scheduled for a global theatrical release on April 10 and 13, aims to provide fans with an immersive experience, bringing them closer to Suga’s captivating performances and the energy of his tour.

It is a highly anticipated watch for ARMYs eager to delve into Suga’s artistic journey and stage presence.

Collaboration with film distributor

Further details about the movie were announced on March 5 by BIGHIT Music, BTS’ label, in collaboration with film distributor Trafalgar Releasing.

This concert film, Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE, captures the electrifying encore performances from various stops on Suga’s 2023 Agust D Tour.

Suga, renowned for his solo projects as Agust D, expressed his excitement in a special video message. He reflected on the significance of the D-Day tour and conveyed his happiness, pride, and anticipation for fans to savour the movie as much as the concert meant to him.

This cinematic venture follows Suga’s previous solo documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, which premiered on Disney+ and Weverse in April 2023, reinforcing his multifaceted talent within BTS.