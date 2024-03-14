BLACKPINK’s Lisa has reached yet another significant milestone in her flourishing career, adding to an already impressive array of accomplishments since her solo debut in 2021.

Her remarkable performance on both domestic and international music charts is truly noteworthy, marked by numerous records broken or set across various platforms. She has been hailed as the ‘First K-pop Act in history’ and even ‘First K-pop Soloist in history’ by many, a testament to her enduring impact.

On March 12, BLACKPINK’s track “How You Like That” achieved a historic feat, becoming the first song by a K-pop girl group to surpass one billion streams on Spotify. This accomplishment further solidified Lisa’s standing as the “First Female K-pop Artist” to achieve this milestone, both as a solo artist and as part of a group.

This follows her previous achievement in 2023 when her solo hit “MONEY” was certified by Guinness World Records as the first K-pop track by a solo artist to reach one billion streams on the platform.

#LISA joins #Normani & #CamilaCabello as the only female artists to have a song with over 1 BILLION streams on Spotify as a Soloist and with a Group! 💪🐐🐐🐐👑👑👑❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dc5cauGU9y — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) March 11, 2024

1 billion milestone

With this latest achievement, Lisa joins the ranks of Normani and Camila Cabello as one of the only female artists in history to achieve the 1 billion stream milestone both as soloists and with their respective groups.

Additionally, Lisa’s presence on Spotify remains robust, showcasing her enduring popularity. Despite not releasing new music for an extended period, she has amassed over 100 million streams across all credits on the platform in 2024, underscoring her continued relevance and stability within the music industry.

Influencers of Hallyu

BLACKPINK, a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, comprises four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Renowned for their global success, they are widely regarded as one of the most prominent Korean girl groups on the international stage, serving as key influencers in the Korean Wave, also known as Hallyu.

The group debuted in 2016 with their single album “Square One,” which included the hit songs “Boombayah” and “Whistle.” They have since released a number of successful albums and singles, including “Kill This Love” (2019), “The Album” (2020), and “Born Pink” (2022).

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, is the main dancer, lead rapper, and sub-vocalist of BLACKPINK. Born in Thailand, Lisa is the only non-Korean member of the group. She has a huge fan base in Southeast Asia and around the world.