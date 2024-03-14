Bang Ye Dam, formerly a member of the popular K-pop group TREASURE, is preparing to release a digital single in the near future. The upcoming song has been confirmed as a duet featuring Winter from aespa, a collaboration that has sparked excitement among fans.

GF Entertainment, the agency representing Bang Ye Dam, officially announced on March 14, 2024, that his upcoming single will indeed be a duet with Winter from aespa.

This unexpected partnership has generated considerable anticipation among fans, heightening excitement for the song’s release.

Capturing essence of spring

Described as having a refreshing rhythm and tempo, the song is poised to capture the essence of the spring season.

The collaboration between Bang Ye Dam, known for his versatility across various genres, and Winter, celebrated for her exceptional vocal talent, is expected to yield remarkable synergy, elevating the song to new heights.

Bang Ye Dam’s journey in the music industry saw him signing with YG Entertainment in 2020 and debuting with TREASURE. However, his contract with YG was terminated in November 2022, leading him to join GF Entertainment in August 2023 as a solo artist.

He debuted as a soloist in November 2023 with his first extended play, “One One,” which included the pre-release track “Miss You.”

Potential new songs

Meanwhile, aespa is preparing for its second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, scheduled to commence in July with performances in various cities and countries. The group is also slated to release new music in the first half of 2024, as per SM Entertainment’s earlier schedule release in February, hinting at potential new songs to be showcased during the tour.

Bang Ye Dam first gained recognition as a contestant on the second season of K-Pop Star (2012-2013), where he impressed audiences with his powerful vocals and finished as runner-up.

Following K-Pop Star, he trained under YG Entertainment, a major K-pop agency, for several years.

Winter, whose real name is Kim Min-jeong, is a talented singer and dancer who’s part of two popular K-pop groups: aespa and Girls On Top. Winter trained under SM Entertainment for four years before being revealed as the first member of aespa in 2020.