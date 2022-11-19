BLACKPINK: Born Pink KL Show Pre-sale tix sold out despite high prices

- Advertisement -

Hear ye, hear ye, Malaysian BLINKs, your favourite girl group BLACKPINK is ready to perform their BORN PINK KL show next March and guess what, the pre-sale of the show tickets are sold out despite the high prices.

Live Nation Malaysia, the concert organiser has revealed the details about the upcoming tour. The Born Pink KL Show or BORN PINK World Tour Kuala Lumpur will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on March 4, 2023 at 8pm. Seating plans and ticketing prices have also been revealed. However, BLINKs were not quite happy when they found out about the exorbitant prices of the show.

Live Nation Malaysia posted on their official Instagram account the prices of the tickets which range from RM388 to RM1,888. Depending on the seats and package, the prices are RM388 (CAT 6), RM488 (CAT 5), RM588 (CAT 4), RM788 (CAT 3), RM988 (CAT 2), RM1,588 (CAT 1), and RM1,888 (BORN PINK VIP Soundcheck) accordingly.

Upon the release of the Born Pink KL show ticketing prices, fans went on social media to speak their minds on the matter. Most of them think that the prices are super expensive.

Malaysian BLINKs complained about the ticket prices, especially the highest ticket price of RM1,888. Oriental Daily reported that the price is even higher than Malaysia’s minimum wage of RM1,500. Furthermore, it was reported that BLACKPINK’s ticket price for their South Korea concert was only RM918.

Live Nation Malaysia, the concert organiser said that the RM1,888 ticket entitles the holder to the soundcheck package that allows fans early access to the venue as well as a commemorative laminate and lanyard. It was reported by Sin Chew Daily that despite the complaints of high prices, the pre-sale tickets have been sold out.

“RM1.8K are you kidding me? That’s not even minimum wage,” one fan commented. Others also criticised the concert organiser for “extorting” the fans’ money. To quote a fan, “They could’ve extended the stage so that the fans can get a better view.” Another fan commented, “This is not BLACKPINK, this is blackout.”

BLACKPINK last performed in Malaysia in 2019 with the highest ticket price at RM693 at that time.

