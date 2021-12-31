BLACKPINK’s Rosé sends a coffee truck to Kim Go Eun on the set of ‘Yumi’s Cells 2’

Entertainment Celebrity BLACKPINK’s Rosé sends a coffee truck to Kim Go Eun on the...

By Diosdado Vinluan
South Korea — Rosé from BLACKPINK showed her support for Kim Go Eun on the set of Yumi’s Cells Season 2 in a heartwarming way.

According to the report of Soompi, Kim Go Eun wrapped up Season 1 of her hit drama Yumi’s Cells in October, and Rosé sent a coffee truck to the set to cheer her on as she continues filming Season 2 of the show.

Kim Go Eun took to Instagram stories on Dec 28 to express her gratitude for the truck that BLACKPINK member Rosé had sent.

The actress tagged the BLACKPINK member and added in English, “Thank You So Much.” She also affectionately wrote in Korean, “Thank you so, so, so much, Chaeyoung [Rosé’s Korean name], kiss kiss.”

Photo: Instagram screengrab/ggonekim

Photo: Instagram screengrab/ggonekim

On Rosé’s Instagram, she shared Kim Go Eun’s post, which she and the actress became friends after she appeared in Sea of Hope on JTBC.

According to Wikipedia, Yumi’s cells is a psychological romance told through the eyes of the cells in her head. It chronicles the daily life of an ordinary office worker, Yumi. The series premiered on TVN on September 17, 2021, and aired every Friday and Saturday at 22:50 (KST). /TISG

