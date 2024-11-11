;
Asia

South Korean president apologizes for controversies surrounding his wife

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

November 11, 2024

SOUTH KOREA: South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been in hot soup lately because of some of his wife’s shenanigans.

According to a BBC report, he recently apologized for controversies surrounding his wife, which included allegedly accepting a Dior handbag and manipulating shares on the stock exchange.

He did, however, say that her behaviour, though wrong, had been excessively exaggerated and demonized by the media and the public.

Yoon said his wife, Kim Keon Hee, should have conducted herself better. He also rejected a call to investigate her activities.

Yoon has been experiencing a downswing in his popularity, and this controversy has made matters worse.

At the end of last year, the left-wing YouTube channel Voice of Seoul published a video that showed Kim accepting a 3m won (USD$2,200) Dior handbag from a pastor.

See also  Morning brief: Covid-19 update for May 18, 2020

The exchange was filmed using a camera concealed in a watch.

In February this year, Yoon said the video was part of a political conspiracy against him. At the time, he said that the incident was “regrettable” but did not apologise.

“The video [was made public] when the general election drew near, a year after the issue happened, so we can see this as a political manoeuvre.

The fact that she could not cold-heartedly reject him was the problem, if one can call it a problem, and it is a little regrettable,” Yoon had told KBS broadcaster.

Voon, the leader of the conservative People Power Party and the opposition party, which is South Korea’s Democratic Party, said during that time that his attitude was “shameless” and “hopeless”.

Within the President’s own party, one leader compared his wife with France’s infamous historical figure, Marie Antoinette, who was known for her crazily lavish lifestyle.

The opposition party has also said that Kim has been involved in stock price manipulation but Yoon conveniently vetoed a bill earlier this year which called for his wife to be investigated for the said offence.

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Asia

How Chinese maths prodigy got caught in a cheating storm

November 11, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Southeast Asia braces for potential trade disruptions as Trump vows to impose tariffs

November 9, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Arts Asia

Rare pair of Ming dynasty vases smash all auction estimates, selling for $12.5 million

November 8, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

S$17.50 meal at hot pot stall shocks diner; she regrets not reading the food reviews first before ordering

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Gadgets

‘Thought this reputable brand can last a few years…’ — Another Samsung phone user laments after her screen fills up with green & purple lines

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ICA warns of heavy traffic from Nov 15 to Jan 1 after a record 543,000 SG-MY land crossings seen on 1 day, Sept 6

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Woman gets charged S$7.99 for FREE ice cream or fries after she scanned QR code; Jollibee investigates

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.