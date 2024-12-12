;
In ‘When The Phone Rings’, Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin’s romance blossoms as they start working together

ByLydia Koh

December 12, 2024

KOREA: According to Soompi, MBC’s When the Phone Rings has teased a heart-fluttering scene from its upcoming episodes!

Adapted from a popular web novel, the series follows Baek Sa Eon (Yoo Yeon Seok) and Hong Hee Joo (Chae Soo Bin), a couple in a marriage of convenience who unexpectedly find love after receiving a threatening phone call.

Photo: Instagram/MBC Drama

Spoilers ahead

With the next episodes just around the corner, the production team has unveiled stills from episodes 5 and 6, hinting at romantic developments between Sa Eon and Hee Joo.

Character development

Eager to support Hee Joo in her new role as a sign language interpreter, Sa Eon prepares a thoughtful gift. But when he notices a message exchange between Hee Joo and Ji Sang Woo (Heo Nam Jun), his happiness turns to jealousy. Usually composed, Sa Eon’s furrowed brow and discomfort reveal a vulnerable side, sparking viewers’ anticipation for this character development.

During a company dinner held to welcome Hee Joo, Sa Eon’s behaviour takes an unexpected turn. Ignoring his colleagues, he focuses solely on Hee Joo, his subtle smile hinting at his growing feelings.

Heartfelt confession

Later, the two share lighthearted moments at a company outing. Hee Joo brightens at Sa Eon’s efforts as he eagerly takes off his jacket to play a game. A snapshot of the pair forming a heart with their hands has fans buzzing with excitement, wondering if a heartfelt confession is imminent.

With these scenes signalling a potential turning point in their relationship, fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next.

Episode 5 of When the Phone Rings airs on Dec 13 at 9:40 p.m. KST, followed by episode 6 on Dec 14 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Yoo Yeon Seok is a talented South Korean actor known for his versatile roles and captivating performances. He made his acting debut in 2003 with a small role in the film Oldboy. However, it was in 2008 that he resumed his acting career in earnest.

In 'When The Phone Rings', Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin's romance blossoms as they start working together

