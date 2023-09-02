‘I feel utterly ashamed of you’ — Netizen says to Mercedes-Benz driver who tailgated his car to avoid paying parking fee

“To the owner of #SNA600Y , I feel utterly ashamed of you. You can drive such car, but can’t even pay for the carpark fee,” wrote Mr Kenzo Yoshimura on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Thursday (Aug 31).

SINGAPORE: A netizen who was closely followed by the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz so that they could get out of paying the parking fee at Calling Wave Mall posted two videos of the tailgater who made a quick escape.

In the first video, taken from the rear side of the vehicle, a white Mercedes-Benz that appeared to have been waiting behind a post suddenly followed the vehicle, accelerating to catch up.

The next video was taken while the car driver with the camera stopped to pay his parking fee.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz went past the speed bump and stopped behind the first car, giving the camera an evident view of the license plate. Two young men in shirts were in the car, one in a dark shirt in the driver’s seat and another in a white shirt in the passenger’s seat.

As soon as the first car’s driver finished paying, the white car immediately followed, speeding up and coming dangerously close to the rear end of the first one, to the point that its license plate disappeared from the view of the camera.

Such tailgating is an unsafe driving practice, and the two cars could have easily ended up in a nasty accident, with the second one bumping into the first, if the driver had braked or stopped suddenly.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Kenzo Yoshimura and Kallang Wave Mall for further comment. /TISG