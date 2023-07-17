Man driving Mercedes-Benz allegedly steals woman’s iPhone after she dropped it, she then tracks him around Singapore for 10 hours

SINGAPORE: A wedding photographer wrote that she had turned into an investigator after she tracked down a man who had taken her phone shortly after she dropped it upon alighting from a Grab ride.

“When wedding photographers turned into PI. I dropped my iPhone 14 Pro Max and my IC, within 1 minute, this guy from S400 Mercedes came out of his car to steal it. Tracked him down around Singapore for 10 hours and finally found him!!!

He didn’t even apologise to me. The phone is a gift from my dad for my birthday,” wrote Ms Ling in a video she posted on Jul 14, which went viral, getting almost 370,000 views.

@vonsterbelle [CASE CRACKED] When wedding photographers turned into PI. I dropped my iPhone 14 Pro Max and my IC, within 1 minute, this guy from S400 Mercedes came out of his car to steal it. Tracked him down around Singapore for 10 hours and finally found him!!! He didn’t even apologise to me. The phone is a gift from my dad for my birthday. Singapore crime Singaporecrime police #FBI iPhone ♬ original sound – Yvonne Isabelle Ling – Yvonne Isabelle Ling

The man who allegedly took her phone can be seen on her video.

“Are you the one who took the iPhone 14 Pro Max?” a woman can be heard asking the man, dressed in a black shirt and pants.

He answers, “No.”

“Why you say no? You took someone’s phone, you know?” the woman persists in telling him.

Ms Ling said that she had been told by the Grab driver that “someone in a white Mercedes” took her phone and drove off immediately after she had dropped it.

Using the tracker “Find my iPhone” app, she and her friend then followed his movements.

“We saw him on the road, we saw him at Tanglin, we saw him in Somerset and we saw him at home.”

To her shock, the man even allegedly tried to sell her phone at Sim Lim.

They followed him to a garage on Grange Road at 11 pm, with Ms Ling clarifying that he was not the owner of the white Mercedes.

The police returned the phone to Ms Yvonne Isabelle Ling, who goes by @vonsterbelle on TikTok. Unfortunately, her iPhone 14 Pro Max, which had been given to her by her father, was severely damaged when she got it back.

In her follow-up video, which also went viral when she posted it the following day, the man can be seen saying, “I didn’t take your phone. It was found on the road.”

Moreover, the man reportedly told the police that Ms Ling’s phone was already damaged when he saw it.

And unfortunately, when she tried to get it fixed, Apple told her that it could not be fixed and that she needed to replace it with a new one, which would cost S$1058. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg