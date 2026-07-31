Netizens split after resident questions family collecting discarded items from recycling bins

SINGAPORE: A resident has questioned whether a family that regularly searches through estate recycling bins for items to sell is doing anything wrong.

Writing on Facebook, the resident claimed the family often goes through the recycling bins in the neighbourhood to collect items they can resell and wondered whether the practice should be considered stealing.

Many who came across the post, however, did not see it that way.

Several said the items had already been thrown away, so taking them could not be considered theft.

“They help clean our environment. They are not stealing anything from your house,” one commenter wrote.

Another said the recycling bin was not a place where people stored their belongings.

“They’re not selling drugs or anything illegal to earn dirty money. They’re dirtying their hands and bodies to earn clean money,” the commenter added.

Others felt the resident was making an issue out of something that did not warrant concern.

“I feel it is fine as long as they don’t litter the place after they are done,” one person commented.

Whether or not people agree with the family’s actions, many felt there was little reason to object if the items had already been discarded and the area was left clean after they had finished collecting them.

In other news, there was a report where a recycling bin caught fire in Punggol, prompting the authorities to take action.

A resident revealed that the accident was allegedly caused by the people who were smoking nearby, or those who decided to throw their cigarette butts into the recycling bins.

Read more about the news story here.