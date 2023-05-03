Food delivery rider caught on cam stealing iPhone

SINGAPORE: A food delivery rider was filmed sitting at a table and handling a mobile phone that didn’t belong to him. The phone’s owner is now appealing for help to find the phone.

Facebook user RX Cau posted on Monday (May 1) in an account called “people drifting in lion city” that a delivery rider had stolen his light blue iPhone 13 Pro Max at a shop at Paya Lebar on Sunday night (Apr 30) while he was “cleaning”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall)

Since no one was at the shop, he put his phone on a table. He did not expect the phone to be taken by the delivery rider, he wrote.

He has since sought assistance from the police but is appealing to the public to contact him at +6588371538 if they know the identity and whereabouts of the delivery rider.

The video first shows the delivery rider, dressed in the pink long-sleeved foodpanda uniform shirt, a dark cap and pants, walking past the table where the phone had been placed.

After a few seconds, he is seen seated at the table, looking like he was trying to figure out how to unlock the phone.

He can also be seen looking around while handling the phone.

Two other photos in Mr Cau’s post show him walking away, phone in hand.

The post does not say who took the video and the photos.

The post has since been shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page and the Instagram account Sgfollowsall.

On the Facebook post, a user who goes by the name Oliver Arrow wrote, “Omg another xia sway singaporean foodpanda rider, really Dog sia no money to buy handphone is it must go steal restaurants staff handphone. Really disgrace the name of Singaporean and disgrace the flag. No money then go work and buy the phone you want don’t steal other people phone. Disgrace your whole family. No money to use good phone don’t follow people use good phone lah only those who afford to buy good phone it’s those who really work hard not through illegal means.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to foodpanda and asked for comments. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg