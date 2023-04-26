Two teens arrested for stealing gold chains from Chinatown jewellery shop

SINGAPORE: The police arrested two teenagers for their suspected involvement in a theft case after reportedly stealing a set of gold chains from the Chung Hwa Jade & Jewellery outlet in Chinatown.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening (23 Apr) at about 5.33 pm. A 14-year-old teenager had posed as a customer and asked to see the two gold chains at the shop. The teenager then allegedly ran out of the shop with the two gold chains. However, the shop staff managed to stop him, and both gold chains were recovered.

According to the shop, the teenager tried to steal two 916 gold chains weighing 100-130 grams each, with a total value of more than S$23,000.

Further police investigations established that a 17-year-old teenager had allegedly instructed the 14-year-old teenager to carry out the theft.

Following ground enquiries, officers from the Central Police Division managed to establish the identity of the 17-year-old teenager and arrested him along Fernvale Road.

Investigations against the two teenagers are ongoing.

