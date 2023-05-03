Burst PUB pipe floods newly renovated HDB unit just as family was about to move in

SINGAPORE: A newly renovated four-room HDB ground-floor unit at Yishun was flooded after a PUB underground pipe burst on Monday (May 1). The family owning the flat was about to move in after the holiday weekend when the mishap occurred.

A video of a torrent of brown water flowing through the unit was posted on the Sgfollowsall Instagram account on Tuesday (May 2). It was captioned, “My cousins’ house flooded yesterday, the house was going through renovation when the water pipe bursts and water started pouring out and into the house…this happened in yishun btw they have lost a lot of stuff and it was so bad the cops and minister showed up even sph.”

Mr Derrick Goh, the MP (PAP) for the Nee Soon Link division of Nee Soon GRC, featured the flooding in a Facebook post on Monday evening (May 1).

He wrote that he learned of the mishap at Block 401 Yishun Green after a PUB underground pipe burst earlier that day, flooding a ground-floor unit.

The MP stated: “As the water supply to the low-rise block was affected, PUB had arranged for water wagons to supply water to the affected units. I had rushed down after the Labour Day rally, and when I arrived, I met residents who quietly went about filling up pails of water and were understanding of the situation.”

He added that the estate cleaners from 800 Super Waste “reacted very quickly and were on hand to help the resident of the flooded unit to move furniture out of the home and cleaned the unit.”

Mr Goh also wrote that he spoke to the residents of the flooded unit, who told him that they had just finished their restoration work and were just about to move back in.

“I contacted our Yishun HDB General Manager to help provide the family with temporary accommodation and the PA Grassroots will help access emergency funds to help the family. I am grateful to my grassroots volunteers of Yishun Clover RC at Block 398 for lending a hand to help our new residents store some of their furniture during this period.

“This is an unfortunate incident and a stressful time for the affected family. I assured them we will extend help where possible. We are working closely with PUB, TC and the residents, and will provide necessary updates on the situation when relevant,” added the MP.

Lianhe Zaobao reports the flat owner, a 52-year-old taxi driver, has spent $100,00 on renovations, new decor, and furniture since the work began last November.

The flooding began at about one o’clock on Monday afternoon (May 1), when family members heard the sound of rushing water, which they initially thought to be rain.

Fortunately, by 7:15 that evening, the unit was completely clean. /TISG

