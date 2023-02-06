Water pours into Kallang elevator and begins to flood hallway, poses danger to residents

SINGAPORE — A Singapore Reddit user appeared to make light of a situation where water poured into an elevator while the hallway outside was beginning to flood.

“It’s raining cats and dogs. Lolz Inside the lift. Location: Kalang,” Reddit user HussainTheKing _l posted an 18-second video on r_Singapore on Sunday (Feb 5).

While some netizens commenting on the post seemed to find the situation funny, others underlined that the situation could be dangerous.

“I would stay away from the water” was one comment that received a lot of upvotes.

Another agreed, writing, “Seriously, lifts runs on some pretty high power.”

One Reddit user said she “Won’t dare to use the lift. Who knows if the elevator pit is flooded.”