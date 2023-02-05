Lecture goes on in NUS despite rain pouring through ceiling, netizens call it a ‘mini jewel waterfall’

SINGAPORE: A TikTok of a professor continuing with his lesson at a lecture hall in the National University of Singapore (NUS) has gone viral, getting nearly 93,000 views.

A TikToker who goes by Eldora Boo on the platform uploaded an eight-second video on Friday (Feb 3), which has certainly gotten a lot of attention. “The rain rly came through our ceiling…mid-lecture,” she wrote.

Some netizens commenting on the video poked fun at the lecturer.

The TikTok also spawned comparisons to the famed indoor waterfall at Changi Airport, the HSBC Rain Vortex.

One called it a “mini jewel waterfall.”

Another said it was “NUS JEWEL.”

“Bringing Changi’s Jewel installation to you,” wrote one TikTok user.

“JEWEL DUPE,” wrote another.

Another called it “Jewel lecture theatre.”

“Hahaha, can be the new jewel airport but where the view,” chimed in one netizen.

“Nice, miniature Jewel fountain,” one wrote.

One commenter joked, “when u wan go jewel but is in class”

When asked, the TikTok user revealed where the waterfall took place.

Sharp-eyed TikTok users were able to identify the lecture hall, which appears to have a history of problems, including an air conditioner that occasionally does not work, and lights that turn on and off on their own.

Others joked that students who forsook a shower before class would have a chance to do so.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to NUS for comment.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg