SINGAPORE: A recent study by GlobalData has revealed that approximately 43% of Asian consumers are influenced by recommendations and endorsements on social media platforms, including those from influencers when making purchasing decisions.

This significant influence is attributed to the convenience digital platforms offer in enhancing the overall shopping experience.

The report highlights the impact of brands investing in digital marketing to boost sales, attracting customers more inclined to make online purchases based on promotions.

E-commerce, particularly for non-grocery items, has witnessed substantial growth, with 67% of respondents expressing a preference for online purchases in this category. Additionally, 68% of consumers opt for the convenience of buying grocery items online.

Recognizing the shift in consumer behaviour, brands are actively promoting shopping trends through various digital channels, including m-commerce (mobiles), t-commerce (tablets), and s-commerce (social media).

Among these, the video-sharing app TikTok has emerged as a standout platform, being cited as the primary driver of online purchases and social media hype.

The report indicates that 40% of Asian consumers regularly purchase from the TikTok shop, where social media shops and e-commerce retailers leverage features to enable customers to locate, compare, and purchase products tailored to their specific interests.

Tim Hill, the Key Account Director of GlobalData Singapore, emphasized the importance of considering digital features not only in the purchase stage but also in the discovery and consumption stages of the consumer journey.

Younger consumers, in particular, are noted for their willingness to explore new food and drink flavours based on the social media content they follow.

As social media continues to play a pivotal role in shaping consumer choices, businesses are urged to adapt their strategies to effectively engage with their target audience across digital platforms, fostering a seamless integration of technology into the consumer journey.