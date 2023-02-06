Grandson searches for his late grandmother on Google Maps whenever he misses her every CNY, says ‘miss you grandma’

SINGAPORE — A grandson who said that he searches for photos of his late grandmother on Google Maps every time he misses her during the Lunar New Year season touched the hearts of many viewers.

On Jan 27, the grandson who goes by @retroridersg on TikTok posted a photo of a street view from Google Maps where his grandma can be seen. “Every Chinese new year whenever I miss my late grandma, I would come to google map and she will be there. miss you grandma,” he wrote.

The photo is from 840 Hougang Central from February 2009 and shows an elderly lady carrying bags and an umbrella.

The video has since been viewed over 100,000 times and resonated with many.

“Bro you just reminded me my grandma,” wrote one TikTok user, who added a teary-eyed emoji.

One commenter urged him to save the photo, “Cos you never know google new policy changes in future may remove old data.”

Fortunately, the grandson has already done so.

Another wrote, “This is making me teary-eyed. It is nice that you have this memory of her. I hope google doesn’t delete this photo of her.”

One TikTok user said she does the same with her father.

“my aged dad who has dementia is also on google street view. That means so much to me and my fam.”

Others just expressed how much they missed their own loved ones.

Some wished they could also find photos of their loved ones online.

Others asked for instructions on how to carry out searches of similar images, and the TikTok user helpfully obliged.

Retroridersg used the Coldplay song “Yellow” as background music for his video, which probably made viewers miss their loved ones even more. /TISG

