Woman claims she found cockroach in curry rice at Yishun eatery

SINGAPORE: A woman aired her grievance on social media after allegedly finding an insect in a curry rice dish she ordered from an eatery in Yishun.

On the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Friday (Feb 3), Ms Melody Ang appealed for help in finding out how to “take serious action” after she allegedly found a cockroach in her food, putting up photos along with her post.

“#hygiene Wanto complaint. Order a curry chicken rice from Superior Kitchen 御香园 today at around 5pm blk 461 yishun ave 6 and found out that have crockroches (sic) in the food. Any idea how to take serious action against this?,” she wrote.

She posted a photo of the preparation order form as well, which shows that she had the meal on Thursday (Feb 2) at 4:58 pm and that she paid S$6.60 for it in all.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Ang, as well as to Superior Kitchen, for further comment.

Judging from her post, it seems that there is at least one insect in the chicken curry dish.

Commenters on Ms Ang’s post answered her question by encouraging her to report to the concerned agency, which in this case is the Singapore Food Agency.

Fortunately, Ms Ang said that she had suffered no ill effects after consuming her food, but expressed concerns nevertheless, writing, “I eat ok nbm . What if small kids eat and get poison . Really worried.”

Superior Kitchen has over two dozen reviews on Facebook, most of which are positive due to good food and service, as well as reasonable price points. It averages 4.4 out of 5.

