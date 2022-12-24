Cockroach infestation at Giant supermarket fresh produce section, recurring issue

SINGAPORE — A public member took to social media to highlight a recurring infestation issue at the fresh produce section of a Giant supermarket outlet.

“Cockroach infestation at Giant Singapore at Kim Keat Avenue,” wrote a Facebook group Complaint Singapore member on Saturday (Dec 24). The post included videos of cockroaches crawling around the sweet potato section.

Various insects were also found on the potatoes and ginger sections.

The shopper noted this was not the first time. “My mum has seen a box of mouldy strawberries, and I have seen a rotten tomato too.”

According to the shopper, the supervisor was informed of the rotten tomato, presumably caused by the flies, “and the supervisor removed it, but it seems to be a recurring problem.”

Since nothing has been done to address the matter, the shopper said a report had been submitted to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

According to SFA’s Guidelines on the Prevention of Rat and Cockroach Infestations at Food Establishments, the presence of pests in food premises is unacceptable as pests carry a range of pathogens, which can contaminate food and food contact surfaces.

“Consumption of food and water contaminated by rats and cockroaches may lead to food poisoning and other infectious diseases. They are also capable of damaging foods intended for human consumption,” said SFA.

Food establishments and supermarkets must eliminate areas of harbourage and entry points by disposing of empty carton boxes, unusable pallets, newspapers, and other unwanted articles.

They must inspect the storage area at least once a week for signs of pest infestations and ensure any crevices or entry points are properly sealed.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Giant for a statement and will update the article accordingly. /TISG

