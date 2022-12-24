Family seeking whereabouts of missing grandfather who managed to slip past staff at Peacehaven Nursing Home

A family is seeking assistance locating their grandfather, who went missing on Friday (Dec 23). Their grandfather was “Last seen wearing grey pants and a light blue shirt.”

“Hey everyone, sorry to put a bummer on the Christmas spirit, but my grandfather managed to slip (past) the staff at Peacehaven Nursing Home at 9 Upper Changi Road,” wrote Facebook group Complaint Singapore member Gerard Kristan Nadaison on Friday.

Netizens also hoped that their grandfather would soon be found. “Please do not apologize. It’s ok. It’s the Christmas spirit we need from caring strangers that will make everything alright again. Hope you find him soon,” commented Facebook user Cheerful Bellyrubs.

Others said they shared the post to help spread the word.

Mr Nadaison shared with The Independent Singapore on Saturday (Dec 24) that their grandfather was still missing.

“He does not have his bus card, or wallet, on him and should have been wearing a lanyard from Peacehaven with his details and the address of the facility, though we’re not sure if he might have taken it off. He does suffer from dementia,” said Mr Nadaison

Public members with information on their missing grandfather can contact Mr Nadaison at 96897773. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg