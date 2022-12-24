Yio Chu Kang residents spend S$50,000 on neighbourhood Christmas decorations to compete with Orchard Road’s setup

SINGAPORE — Orchard Road becomes extra glamorous during the Christmas holidays as its streets are lined with dazzling lights and decorations. A neighbourhood in Yio Chu Kang didn’t want to fall behind the festivities and turned its streets into a Christmas wonderland – with residents spending nearly S$50,000 on decorations.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that 400 households in the private housing estate pitched in up to S$260 each, spending close to S$50,000 to transform the four streets. Meanwhile, the four households who will shoulder the electricity costs were only asked to pay S$20 for the decorations. Families of other religious beliefs were asked to pay half the amount as a contribution, reported Shin Min Daily News.

It’s hard not to get into the holiday mood when taking a stroll along Seletar Green Avenue, Luxus Hill Avenue, Seletar Green View, and Seletar Green Walk.

The organiser of the annual effort, Mr Lee, said that participation has greatly increased in the last three years since he got the idea. At the start, the decorations only covered two streets, expanding to four, with 80 per cent of the residents participating in the project.

Residents are equally proud of their efforts and posted photos of their streets filled with illuminations.

“Keeping the Christmas spirit alive,” said one resident who praised her neighbourhood.

