Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min transform a routine commute into a romantic morning stroll in new drama “Love Scout” 

ByLydia Koh

December 11, 2024

KOREA: According to Soompi, SBS’s upcoming drama Love Scout has released a new poster showcasing the undeniable chemistry between leads Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min!

The romantic series centres on Kang Ji Yoon (played by Han Ji Min), a brilliant CEO who excels at her job but struggles with everyday tasks, and Yoo Eun Ho (played by Lee Jun Hyuk), her efficient and multi-talented secretary who manages everything from office work to childcare and housework.

Photo: Instagram/SBS Drama

Heart-fluttering energy

The newly revealed poster captures the duo’s morning commute, effortlessly exuding heart-fluttering energy. Even the simplicity of walking side by side transforms into a moment of quiet charm, highlighting their vibrant connection and setting the stage for an engaging romance.

In the scene, Ji Yoon and Eun Ho walk briskly together, seemingly engaged in casual conversation about work. The small distance between them, paired with their warm smiles, hints at a growing closeness that adds a layer of anticipation to their relationship.

See also  In the upcoming drama "Love Scout," Lee Jun Hyuk excels as the ideal secretary and romantic interest

Eun Ho’s thoughtfulness is clear from the details: he carries a perfectly brewed coffee tailored to Ji Yoon’s exact tastes, showcasing his meticulous care and consideration.

Their synergy radiates positivity, creating the impression that everything is set to go right when they’re together.

Ideal male lead

“The chemistry in the poster is just a preview of what’s to come,” the production team revealed.

The drama will delve deeper into Eun Ho’s unwavering attentiveness, which will gradually transform Ji Yoon from a cold and work-obsessed character into someone more open and warm.

Eun Ho’s thoughtful and dependable nature introduces a refreshing take on the ‘ideal male lead,’ one that will resonate deeply with viewers.

Love Scout promises a heartfelt story of personal growth and romance, set to captivate audiences with relatable characters and touching dynamics. Stay tuned for its premiere!

Lee Jun Hyuk is a well-known South Korean actor who is recognized for his versatility and captivating performances. Born March 13, 1984, in Seoul, South Korea, he has made significant contributions to the Korean entertainment industry.

